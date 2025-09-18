Antea Group USA Announces Corporate Funding for Roots for the Future, Empowering Diverse Youth in Environmental Careers

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Antea Group USA, a leading environmental and sustainability consulting firm, announced today its corporate funding support for Roots for the Future, an initiative designed to equip youth from historically underrepresented communities with the education, skills, and connections needed to pursue careers in environmental fields. This contribution is a key component of Antea Group USA's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, which includes a commitment to donate up to 1% of its Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) annually to organizations aligned with its corporate and personal values.

Roots for the Future, formerly known as Northside Safety NET (Neighborhoods Empowering Teens), is a vital program managed by Environmental Initiative. It is specifically targeted towards African American, Indigenous, and other BIPOC youth aged 14-18, promoting personal development while actively advancing environmental justice. The program aims to dismantle barriers that youth of color often face in accessing opportunities within environmental sectors.

"Antea Group USA is incredibly proud to be a corporate funder of Roots for the Future," said Raimond Baumans, Executive Vice President at Antea Group USA. "Our Corporate Social Responsibility program is built on the principle of creating a positive impact globally, nationally, and locally. Supporting Roots for the Future directly aligns with our purpose of fostering a cleaner, safer, more sustainable world by investing in the next generation of environmental leaders. Empowering diverse youth with environmental knowledge, workforce skills, and leadership capabilities is not just critical for their personal growth, but essential for building a more equitable and sustainable future for all."

Roots for the Future drives youth development through comprehensive programming that includes:

Environmental Education Workshops: Building foundational knowledge on key environmental topics, such as ecology, climate change, and environmental impacts on urban communities in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Workforce Development and Career Exploration: Offering internships, career panels, and training in skills from advocacy and community engagement to public policy and data analysis.

Project Design & Management: Providing practical experience through community and research projects.

Advocacy and Public Policy Training: Training that exposes youth to careers in policymaking, organizing, and advocacy.

Field Trips and Site Visits: Hands-on learning at parks, nature reserves, and renewable energy sites.

Technology and Innovation: Familiarizing youth with the latest environmental science technology for research and data analytics.

Networking Events: Creating opportunities to build connections with peers and professionals to establish a personal network.

Mentorship Programs: Pairing youth with professionals in environmental fields.

The program, which launched its pilot two years ago, is currently expanding into new geographies across the Twin Cities. To date, Roots for the Future has completed over 400 hours of internship learning, successfully completed 19 projects, and actively engaged with 24 community organizations.

For more information about the program, please visit https://environmental-initiative.org/our-work/roots-for-the-future/.

About Antea Group USA: Antea Group USA is an international environmental and sustainability consulting firm that partners with clients to create a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable world. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility program, which includes corporate giving, volunteerism, and pro bono professional services, Antea Group aims to make a positive impact at global, national, and local levels. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

About Environmental Initiative: Environmental Initiative is a nonprofit that works with people in communities, businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies to advance social equity and environmental health. They build and facilitate partnerships, convene conversations, and manage projects on a range of environmental issues where collaboration is needed most. Learn more at environmental-initiative.org.

About Roots for the Future: Roots for the Future, an Environmental Initiative program, is designed to equip youth from historically underrepresented communities with the education, skills, and connections needed to pursue careers in environmental fields. Targeted towards African American, Indigenous, and other BIPOC youth aged 14-18, the program promotes personal development while advancing environmental justice.

