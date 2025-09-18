Truck Haters Expands Into Georgia, Bringing Wholesale Tire Pricing to Shops and Fleets

New Atlanta-area facility offers shops and fleets access to top tire brands at unbeatable wholesale prices.

AUSTELL, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Truck Haters, a leading name in fleet tire sales and service, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Atlanta, Georgia, expanding its reach and delivering unmatched value to the Southeast trucking community.

Truck Haters Georgia



The new facility will provide shops and fleets across Georgia with access to a wide selection of premium tires at wholesale prices, featuring trusted brands including Michelin, Bridgestone, Firestone, Yokohama, Double Coin, VGlory, and DRC.

"Our mission has always been simple: keep fleets moving with reliable tires at prices that make sense for businesses," said Paul Mark, CEO and Founder of Truck Haters. "Expanding into Georgia allows us to bring that same commitment to one of the nation's most vital trucking corridors. We're here to serve shops and fleets with honesty, quality, and pricing that helps them grow."

Truck Haters' new Atlanta-area location is open and ready to serve, offering direct access to wholesale tire pricing without the unnecessary markups that often burden fleets and independent shops.

Atlanta Location Contact

7435 Factory Shoals Rd

Austell, GA 30168

Phone: +1 (708) 654-8379

With this expansion, Truck Haters continues its mission of delivering value, convenience, and reliability to trucking businesses nationwide.

For more information about Truck Haters and wholesale tire programs, please visit www.truckhaters.com.

SOURCE: Truck Haters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/truck-haters-expands-into-georgia-bringing-wholesale-tire-pricing-to-shops-and-fleet-1075082