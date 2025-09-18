Anzeige
18.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Recognized Across Three Categories in DFW Favorites

Kevin R. Hanz, MD: Dallas' Choice for Best in Cosmetic Surgery, Liposuction, and Breast Augmentation

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Recognized as a DFW Favorites Cosmetic Surgery Practice and Honored for Best Liposuction and Breast Augmentation in Dallas

Dr. Hanz

Dr. Hanz
Dr. Hanz, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, is standing in a modern surgical suite, wearing a blue plaid suit and glasses, smiling confidently.

Dallas, TX - September 18, 2025- Kevin R. Hanz, MD, Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that the practice has been named a DFW Favorites Cosmetic Surgery Practice, with Dr. Kevin Hanz also recognized among the best in Dallas for Liposuction and Breast Augmentation.

The DFW Favorites awards spotlight the most trusted businesses and professionals across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. This recognition underscores Dr. Hanz's reputation for excellence in surgical innovation, patient safety, and natural results.

"We are honored to be recognized by our community in multiple categories," said Dr. Hanz. "From facelifts to body contouring to breast surgery, our mission is to combine advanced techniques with personalized care, helping every patient feel confident and cared for."

With more than 20 years of surgical experience, Dr. Hanz is a board-certified plastic surgeon known for facial rejuvenation and cutting-edge technologies for the face, body, breast, and skin. His practice also offers a comprehensive med spa, providing injectables, skin rejuvenation, and advanced laser treatments. To make ongoing care more accessible, Dr. Hanz launched the Dallas Face Club, an exclusive membership program designed for patients who want consistent, high-quality aesthetic care.

This recognition as a DFW Favorite Cosmetic Surgery Practice, along with accolades for Best Liposuction and Breast Augmentation, further solidifies Dr. Hanz's role as one of Dallas's most trusted plastic surgeons.

About Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Located in Dallas, Texas, Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery provides a full spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Dr. Hanz and his team are committed to innovation, safety, artistry, and helping patients look and feel their very best.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.drkevinhanz.com or call (214) 908-3633.

Contact Information

Ashley Smith
Marketing Director
ashley@drkevinhanz.com
214-908-3633

.

SOURCE: Kevin R. Hanz, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/kevin-r.-hanz-md-aesthetic-plastic-surgery-recognized-across-three-ca-1074959

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
