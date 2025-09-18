Optrel Redefines Welding With the Launch of the Sphere X Series Welding Helmets

EAST GREENWICH, RI / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Optrel, a leader in welding protection and innovation since 1986, recently announced the launch of its new Sphere X Series welding helmets. The Sphere X is the successor to the Crystal 2.0 helmet, representing the culmination of decades of experience and a relentless pursuit of innovation. The new series is designed to deliver superior welding experience with advanced technology, enhanced clarity, and a larger field of vision.

optrel SphereX CLT

optrel SphereX welding helmet

The Sphere X series features a larger Crystal lens, providing over 30% more visibility of the work area, compared to the Crystal 2.0. The Sphere series helmets also incorporates a new multi-sensor detection system with five sensors that react faster and with more precision.

Key features of the Sphere X Series include:

Optimal Clarity: The Sphere X helmets are equipped with Optrel's patented Crystal lens technology, which optimizes clarity and comfort.

Multi-Sensor Automatic Shade Level Detection: In addition to ShadeTronic® technology, the helmets feature a new five-sensor system for enhanced safety and performance.

Hard-Hat Compatible: Allows users to securely attach their welding helmet to an optrel hard hat, essential for work environments where head protection is required in addition to eye and face protection.

IsoFit® X Headband: A 3D-adjustable headband with a two-layer design and flexible padding that conforms to the user's head shape for a perfect fit. It also includes a Position Locker to ensure a safe, open/closed position.

NIOSH-Approved PAPR: The Sphere series helmets are also available in NIOSH-approved (TC# 21C-1389) PAPR versions for increased respiratory protection.

The Sphere X series is available in three models; each tailored for specific welding environments:

Sphere X CLT: Ideal for TIG and precision welding, the CLT offers daylight-like vision with a clear light state of 2.0, minimizing color distortion.

Sphere X Quattro: Built for high-ampere applications and heavy-duty steel construction, this model provides shade levels from 5-13. It has an ISO 16321-2 VI classification for the best viewing angle dependence.

Sphere X 2.5: A versatile all-arounder, this helmet is suitable for MIG, MAG, electrode welding, and grinding. It offers TrueColor View and protection levels from 5 through 12.

All three helmets include a grinding mode and feature ShadeTronic® and FadeTronic technology. The helmets are powered by a battery with an operating time of approximately 1,500 hours.

The Sphere X Series CLT, 2.5, and quattro helmets are also available in a NIOSH-approved PAPR version, TC#21C-1389.

About Optrel

Optrel is a leading international manufacturer of innovative active eye and respiratory protection products for the welding, grinding, and healthcare industries. It is a technological leader in the?development of ADFs for the welding industry and other optoelectronic protection systems. Founded in 1986, optrel is headquartered in Wattwil, Switzerland. Its North American operations are based in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, USA. Visit optrel at optrel.us .

