Landon Hail Press: Bestselling 'UNBOUND' Arrives in Time for Fall, Blending Memoir, Resilience, and Ayurvedic Wisdom

UNBOUND, which was released on September 15th, reached bestseller in the following categories: Personal Transformation & Spirituality, Diversity & Multiculturalism Social Science, and Family & Personal Growth. Book Cover Design by Serena Arora, Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography . Photo by Jesse Little Bird .

In UNBOUND , Serena delivers a raw, unflinching memoir that traces the layered journey of a mixed-race immigrant daughter reckoning with cultural expectations, inherited shame, and the long road to reclaiming her own worth. The book opens with Serena's dedication to her Chinese mother, the bound-footed women who came before her, and the generations who inherited both the trauma and the privilege of walking a freer path. From there, she threads a narrative that is as deeply personal as it is universally resonant.

"The journey to freedom is a long and lonely road," explains Serena , "And I trust by sharing my own vulnerable account of this beautiful, messy process, you too, can walk your own path - grounded, courageous, and free."

Serena poses in Parsva Bakasana, or side crow pose. Photography by Andrea Hanki, Canada, 2010.

Through candid reflection, Serena explores the losses, relationships, and cultural expectations that once kept her small, and the awakening that helped her rise above. Central among them is Ayurveda, the centuries-old Indian science of living in harmony with the seasons and with oneself.

"All readers will recognize strands of their own life," writes Tias Little , yoga professional and founder of Santa Fe based Prajna Yoga. "…[it's] the journey from the small, fretful, ambiguous self toward a bigger, wider, and more loving self. Here we can relate to the wrenching gut feeling of first being bound by circumstance, only to discover in time that we have become who we were born to be."

Serena Arora photographed by Jonathan Yonkers , Costa Rica, 2016.

For Serena, Ayurveda is more than a system of medicine, it became the missing link that tied together her Chinese and Indian heritage, her yoga practice, and her own journey of self-discovery. Studying at the Ayurvedic Institute while it was located in Alburquerque, Serena experienced the New Mexico high-desert heat and the seasonal shifts from a new perspective. Finding Ayurveda was like retracing her lineage, and the practice became a reminder of Serena's own childhood, when her father would mix spices or concoctions passed down from his mother to treat everyday ailments. What once seemed like quirky family remedies revealed themselves to be deeply rooted in a 5,000-year-old system of holistic healing.

Published this fall by Landon Hail Press , UNBOUND arrives at the perfect seasonal moment. Ayurveda teaches that the shift from summer's heat to autumn's cool brings an opportunity to reset, replenish, and rebuild. Serena's story underscores the wisdom that real transformation happens not in grand gestures, but in quiet daily choices that align body, mind, and spirit.

With more than two decades of experience guiding clients through Ayurvedic wisdom and yoga therapies, Serena blends modern entrepreneurial spirit with timeless wellness philosophy. Her work emphasizes accessible, embodied practices that bridge cultural roots with contemporary life. By sharing her own journey through shame, doubt, and ultimately wholeness, she is both a relatable guide and a respected practitioner.

"Serena offers a powerful reminder that resilience isn't about pushing harder, it's about aligning deeper," says Samantha Joy , Editor-in-Chief at Landon Hail Press . "Her story beautifully demonstrates how healing begins when we choose to live in rhythm with ourselves."

UNBOUND is a call to anyone standing at a threshold of change. Whether you're entering a new season of life, a new chapter in relationships, or simply seeking ease in uncertain times, Serena's story offers emboldened inspiration and empowering perspectives to meet the moment.

This fall, let UNBOUND be your companion in transition. It's time to remember, to realign, and to restore.

