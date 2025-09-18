Aliso Viejo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Finally Quiet, Inc., a company transforming the dental treatment experience for all, today announced it has been named a finalist for the Best Consumer Technology Innovation category atOctane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thrivingtechnology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Finally Quiet, Inc.

Finally Quiet, Inc. is transforming communication in the loudest clinical environments. Our flagship innovation, Finally Quiet!, is the first patented, noise-cancelling, AI-driven wireless communication system that connects staff to patients, staff to staff, and staff to AI, in real time, even in high-noise settings like dental clinics and surgical suites. By uniting cutting-edge noise cancellation, AI-powered voice recognition, and secure wireless networking, we empower healthcare teams to communicate effortlessly, access critical data hands-free while maintaining sterility, and elevate patient care without interruption. Headquartered in Orange County, California, Finally Quiet! is setting a new standard for human-AI collaboration in healthcare, and beyond.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

