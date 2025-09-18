Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 15:15 Uhr
Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd: POP Culture Makes Strategic Investment in Cryptocurrency BTC to Accelerate Web3.0 Digital Entertainment Transformation

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. ("Company") (NASDAQ: CPOP) today announced the completion of a major strategic investment in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), totaling $33 million and representing 300 BTC.

Furthering its commitment to digital innovation, POP Culture Group Co., Ltd. is establishing a diversified cryptocurrency fund pool focused on stable and transparent assets including BTC, ETH, and BOT. The fund aims to invest in:

  1. Promising cryptocurrencies in the Web3 pan-entertainment track;
  2. Projects with high investment value and growth potential;
  3. High-quality equity projects aligned with the Company's strategy and business; and
  4. High-quality artist incubation or artist management projects.

Huang Zhuoqin, CEO of POP Culture Group Co., Ltd., commented: "our strategic cryptocurrency investment marks the beginning of a vision to build not only a pan-entertainment platform, but a global Web3 pan-entertainment super ecosystem. Spanning live entertainment, digital entertainment, short films, and artist management, we aim to create a symbiotic network deeply connecting creators, users, and the platform itself. Entertainment will transform from disposable emotional experiences into sustainably appreciating digital assets."

This initiative underscores the Company's position at the forefront of integrating digital assets and entertainment, fostering long-term value for stakeholders worldwide.

About CPOP (Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd):

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a cultural industry operation enterprise focused on the industrialization of Chinese Pop Culture, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its main operations located in China. The company offers a range of services including live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film and television production, MCN (Multi-Channel Network), and entertainment marketing. Originally focused on hip-hop culture, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd has evolved into a diversified group specializing in Chinese Pop Culture. Its comprehensive business ecosystem spans both online and offline platforms, including: (1) live entertainment events (such as concerts, music festivals, street dance competitions, and other performances); (2) digital entertainment services; (3) artist management and agency services; and (4) investment in and production of film and television content featuring elements of Chinese Pop Culture.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and are based on the company's current expectations and projections of future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, operating results, business strategies, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is likely to," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Except as required by law, the company is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. Although the company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no guarantee that these expectations will prove correct. The company reminds investors that actual results may differ materially from expected results and encourages them to review other factors that may affect its future results, as disclosed in the company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

For inquiries, please contact:
POP Culture Group Co., Ltd.
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

© 2025 PR Newswire
