Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Michael Kovacs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs ("Harvest" or the "Company") and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their eleven new Harvest High Income Shares ETFs:

Harvest Agnico Eagle Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: AEME)

Harvest BCE Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: BCEE)

Harvest Cameco Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: CCOE)

Harvest CNQ Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: CNQE)

Harvest Enbridge Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: ENBE)

Harvest Royal Bank Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: RYHE)

Harvest Shopify Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: SHPE)

Harvest Suncor Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: SUHE)

Harvest TD Bank Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: TDHE)

Harvest TELUS Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSX: TEHE)

Harvest Canadian High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HHIC)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wy-kJeZ3NxI

The expansion of the Harvest High Income Shares ETF suite now includes 10 Canadian companies: Shopify, Royal Bank, TD Bank, TELUS, BCE, Cameco, CNQ, Enbridge, Suncor, and Agnico Eagle. The expanded suite also includes the Harvest Canadian High Income Shares ETF (TSX: HHIC), a portfolio of TSX-listed equities that combines the benefits of income generation with exposure to Canada's best businesses across various sectors. "We are excited to provide Canadian investors the domestic exposure they want with Harvest Canadian High Income Shares," said Michael Kovacs. "A timely and valuable addition to Canada's largest and leading single stock ETF suite."

Harvest ETFs designs portfolios for investors seeking high income and growth opportunities. We built our reputation on offering ETF portfolios that seek to provide stable, predictable, and reliable income by focusing on large, value-driven businesses that are sector leaders with strong fundamentals. In 2024, we introduced the Harvest High Income Shares ETF lineup, which provides exposure to top companies with the aim to generate high monthly income while capturing potential growth through single-stock ownership.

For more information, please visit: https://harvestportfolios.com/high-income-shares/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266982

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange