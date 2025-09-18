Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2025 17:22 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dark Horse Consulting Group Acquires Converge Consulting

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025(Converge). Converge is known for its ability to bridge the gap between sound strategy and reliable execution for biopharmaceutical organizations in the areas of supply chain, manufacturing, commercial launch readiness, operational excellence, enterprise IT solutions, CMC, and Quality.

With offices located in North America, Europe, and APAC, DHCG is a fully integrated global consulting practice offering a range of strategic and operational services to biopharma markets. Expanding on DHCG's 2024 acquisition of BioTechLogic, Inc., this transaction demonstrates the Group's continuing dedication to building a comprehensive ecosystem of integrated offerings across advanced therapies.

"Adding Converge to Dark Horse Consulting Group continues to extend our ability to support clients throughout the entire product development lifecycle," said Anthony Davies, DHCG Founder and CEO. "Converge will further expand our Group's shared capabilities into clinical and commercial supply chain, commercial launch, and enterprise IT solution support, while also broadening our expertise in CMC and Quality."

"The opportunity to join DHCG is a clear win for our team and for our clients as well," said Todd Applebaum, Converge Consulting's Managing Director and Co-Founder. "We look forward to expanding our offerings for current Converge clients, building on what DHCG already provides, and introducing new services based on our combined capabilities and expertise."

Pharus served as exclusive advisor to Converge on the transaction and Foley Hoag LLP acted as counsel to the company. DHCG was represented by Fenwick & West LLP.

About Dark Horse Consulting Group

Dark Horse Consulting Group, a global company with offices in the U.S., U.K., and Singapore, was founded in 2014 with the purpose of accelerating cell and gene therapies through unmatched consulting expertise. The Group comprises three business units: DHC, BioTechLogic, and now Converge Consulting. The DHCG consulting team's unrivalled collective knowledge spans development, manufacturing, compliance, quality, regulatory, modeling, and business strategy, addressing a diverse range of client needs.

About Converge Consulting

Converge Consulting serves the Life Sciences industry with strategy, operations, and execution expertise, collaborating with biotech, pharmaceutical, and CGT companies to achieve important business objectives. Operating out of Massachusetts' Boston/Cambridge life science hub, Converge's approach focuses on bridging the gap between sound strategy and reliable execution.



Media inquiries: contactus@darkhorseconsultinggroup.com +1 (408)-326 0303 Ext. 100

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.