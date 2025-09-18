International WELL Building Institute: Improving People's Health and Delivering Business Value

The second edition of IWBI's Investing in Health Pays Back special report shows how health-focused strategies drive well-being and stronger organizational performance

by Ester Aldaraca

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Ten years ago, IWBI set out to tackle a defining question:

What if buildings could actively improve people's health-and deliver real business value at the same time?

We had a strong conviction they could-and today, we have a decade's worth of data, research and real-world validation to show how that vision has taken shape.

Over the past decade, we've seen WELL move from early adoption to widespread use. With that has come an explosion of real-world evidence-and the results are in: WELL buildings perform.

We're excited to share the second edition of IWBI's special report:

Investing in Health Pays Back: The Business Case for Healthy Buildings and Healthy Organizations.

This new edition doesn't just expand on our earlier work-it reflects a broader shift. As WELL adoption has grown, so has the volume and depth of evidence. With more longitudinal studies, in-practice data and peer-reviewed validation, we now have a clearer, more compelling picture of what it looks like when organizations invest in people-through place.

A 2025 study by McKinsey Health Institute and the World Economic Forum shows that prioritizing employee health could generate up to $12 trillion in global economic value and boost GDP by 12%.

Why? Because healthier organizations are more resilient, more productive and more equipped to adapt.

The research shows that WELL buildings have efficacy and outperform their non-certified, conventionally designed, newly constructed peers.

The research shows that WELL buildings drive higher occupant satisfaction - 39% higher occupant satisfaction, on average.

The research shows that WELL Certification increases real estate value, driving an average of 7.7% higher rents per square foot.

And, in what is perhaps the most important, seminal longitudinal study of WELL Certified buildings in North America, the research shows that WELL Certification can substantially boost workplace satisfaction, productivity, well-being and mental health.

The takeaway is clear: investing in health isn't just good for people-it's a smart business decision that delivers real returns.

This latest edition highlights new research linking healthy building strategies to measurable improvements in employee productivity and performance. It also features an expanded focus on social sustainability and the critical role health plays in advancing social sustainability. And with the rise of sustainable financing vehicles, we're seeing a growing trend of WELL being used as a benchmark for health leadership.

Whether you're aiming to boost real estate value, enhance workplace outcomes, or meet ESG goals, this report gives you the evidence and direction to move forward with confidence.

Watch the video and download the report. For additional resources, please visit our site.

