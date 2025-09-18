EyeCity.com, Inc.: EyeCity.com has Been Selected as the Lead Partner for a Pioneering Smart City Infrastructure Project

LAND O' LAKES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / EyeCity.com, Inc. (OTC PINK:ICTY), a technology company specializing in innovative urban solutions, today announced its strategic focus on developing and implementing smart city and intelligent road technologies.

We are proud to announce our selection as the preferred Partner for a groundbreaking Smart City initiative aimed at redefining urban living through technology, sustainability, and strategic design.

Key Highlights of the Proposed Smart City Project:

Monetizable Roadway Systems : Intelligent tolling, traffic optimization, and commercial applications to generate sustainable revenue.

Dual-Use Infrastructure : Civilian applications with strategic overlays for emergency response and national resilience, and Military optimization.

Blockchain-Enabled Transparency : Tokenized asset layers to ensure accountability and investor confidence.

Green Tech Integration: Solar-powered lighting, EV charging stations, and smart waste management.

The proposed agreement will position EyeCity at the forefront of next-generation infrastructure development. The project encompasses a multi-phase rollout of smart mobility systems, energy-efficient roadway networks, and integrated digital platforms designed to enhance public services, safety, and economic resilience, as well as retail and commercial applications.

NPI, EyeCity's subsidiary, will lead the design, implementation, and long-term operational strategy in partnership with local agencies and technology providers.

"This opportunity reflects our commitment to building cities that are not only smarter, but more equitable and adaptive." said Bradley Wilson, President of EyeCity.Com, Inc. "We're honored to collaborate with the municipal leaders and share the vision of our subsidiary, NPI., to deliver infrastructure that serves both civilian, commercial, and strategic needs."

Safe Harbor

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ICTY Contact: Bradley Wilson, President

Contact: bradleywilson1801@gmail.com

SOURCE: EyeCity.com, Inc.

