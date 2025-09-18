Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2025, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.
Ordinary Business
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2025.
2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy.
3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.
4. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.
5. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.
6. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.
7. To elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.
8. To elect Matthew Dobbs as a Director of the Company.
9. To elect Susan Sternglass Noble as a Director of the Company.
10. To elect James Will as a Director of the Company
11. To elect Nicole Yuen as a Director of the Company.
12. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor to the Company.
13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.
Special Business
Ordinary Resolution
14. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.
Special Resolutions
15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.
16. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.
17. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.
18. That subject to the confirmation of the Court, the Company be and is authorised to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account.
VOTES
%
VOTES
%
VOTES
% of ISC VOTED
VOTES
1
128,397,095
99.97
37,817
0.03
128,434,912
63.06%
30,105
2
128,376,671
99.97
42,346
0.03
128,419,017
63.05%
47,027
3
128,139,300
99.83
216,422
0.17
128,355,722
63.02%
92,822
4
128,260,419
99.92
107,757
0.08
128,368,176
63.03%
80,368
5
128,284,355
99.92
98,514
0.08
128,382,869
63.04%
65,675
6
128,282,450
99.93
85,758
0.07
128,368,208
63.03%
80,336
7
128,289,123
99.93
89,764
0.07
128,378,887
63.03%
69,657
8
128,343,392
99.96
49,744
0.04
128,393,136
63.04%
72,908
9
128,309,839
99.95
69,048
0.05
128,378,887
63.03%
69,657
10
128,251,683
99.92
105,577
0.08
128,357,260
63.02%
91,284
11
128,286,409
99.92
96,460
0.08
128,382,869
63.04%
65,675
12
128,219,239
99.88
158,437
0.12
128,377,676
63.03%
70,868
13
128,320,413
99.93
91,667
0.07
128,412,080
63.05%
53,964
14
128,273,460
99.93
89,784
0.07
128,363,244
63.03%
85,300
15
128,113,650
99.82
225,402
0.18
128,339,052
63.01%
109,492
16
128,246,077
99.88
157,531
0.12
128,403,608
63.05%
44,936
17
128,164,874
99.81
240,810
0.19
128,405,684
63.05%
60,360
18
128,209,034
99.93
89,120
0.07
128,298,154
62.99%
139,384
The Company has 217,619,745 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 13,951,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 203,668,151. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 63% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
18 September 2025