Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2025, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2025.

2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy.

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

4. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.

7. To elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.

8. To elect Matthew Dobbs as a Director of the Company.

9. To elect Susan Sternglass Noble as a Director of the Company.

10. To elect James Will as a Director of the Company

11. To elect Nicole Yuen as a Director of the Company.

12. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor to the Company.

13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

14. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

16. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.

17. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

18. That subject to the confirmation of the Court, the Company be and is authorised to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account.

VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1 128,397,095 99.97 37,817 0.03 128,434,912 63.06% 30,105 2 128,376,671 99.97 42,346 0.03 128,419,017 63.05% 47,027 3 128,139,300 99.83 216,422 0.17 128,355,722 63.02% 92,822 4 128,260,419 99.92 107,757 0.08 128,368,176 63.03% 80,368 5 128,284,355 99.92 98,514 0.08 128,382,869 63.04% 65,675 6 128,282,450 99.93 85,758 0.07 128,368,208 63.03% 80,336 7 128,289,123 99.93 89,764 0.07 128,378,887 63.03% 69,657 8 128,343,392 99.96 49,744 0.04 128,393,136 63.04% 72,908 9 128,309,839 99.95 69,048 0.05 128,378,887 63.03% 69,657 10 128,251,683 99.92 105,577 0.08 128,357,260 63.02% 91,284 11 128,286,409 99.92 96,460 0.08 128,382,869 63.04% 65,675 12 128,219,239 99.88 158,437 0.12 128,377,676 63.03% 70,868 13 128,320,413 99.93 91,667 0.07 128,412,080 63.05% 53,964 14 128,273,460 99.93 89,784 0.07 128,363,244 63.03% 85,300 15 128,113,650 99.82 225,402 0.18 128,339,052 63.01% 109,492 16 128,246,077 99.88 157,531 0.12 128,403,608 63.05% 44,936 17 128,164,874 99.81 240,810 0.19 128,405,684 63.05% 60,360 18 128,209,034 99.93 89,120 0.07 128,298,154 62.99% 139,384

The Company has 217,619,745 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 13,951,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 203,668,151. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 63% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited



18 September 2025