Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2025, all resolutions were decided on a poll and were passed. The resolutions and results of the poll are set out below.

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 April 2025.

2. To approve Company's Dividend Payment Policy.

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

4. To re-elect Neil Rogan as a Director of the Company.

5. To re-elect Vanessa Donegan as a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect Myriam Madden as a Director of the Company.

7. To elect Sonya Rogerson as a Director of the Company.

8. To elect Matthew Dobbs as a Director of the Company.

9. To elect Susan Sternglass Noble as a Director of the Company.

10. To elect James Will as a Director of the Company

11. To elect Nicole Yuen as a Director of the Company.

12. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor to the Company.

13. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

14. To authorise the Directors to allot securities.

Special Resolutions

15. To authorise the Directors to allot securities disapplying statutory pre-emption rights.

16. To authorise the Directors to buy back up to 14.99% of the Company's issued ordinary shares.

17. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

18. That subject to the confirmation of the Court, the Company be and is authorised to cancel the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account.

VOTES
FOR

%

VOTES
AGAINST

%

VOTES
TOTAL

% of ISC VOTED

VOTES
WITHHELD

1

128,397,095

99.97

37,817

0.03

128,434,912

63.06%

30,105

2

128,376,671

99.97

42,346

0.03

128,419,017

63.05%

47,027

3

128,139,300

99.83

216,422

0.17

128,355,722

63.02%

92,822

4

128,260,419

99.92

107,757

0.08

128,368,176

63.03%

80,368

5

128,284,355

99.92

98,514

0.08

128,382,869

63.04%

65,675

6

128,282,450

99.93

85,758

0.07

128,368,208

63.03%

80,336

7

128,289,123

99.93

89,764

0.07

128,378,887

63.03%

69,657

8

128,343,392

99.96

49,744

0.04

128,393,136

63.04%

72,908

9

128,309,839

99.95

69,048

0.05

128,378,887

63.03%

69,657

10

128,251,683

99.92

105,577

0.08

128,357,260

63.02%

91,284

11

128,286,409

99.92

96,460

0.08

128,382,869

63.04%

65,675

12

128,219,239

99.88

158,437

0.12

128,377,676

63.03%

70,868

13

128,320,413

99.93

91,667

0.07

128,412,080

63.05%

53,964

14

128,273,460

99.93

89,784

0.07

128,363,244

63.03%

85,300

15

128,113,650

99.82

225,402

0.18

128,339,052

63.01%

109,492

16

128,246,077

99.88

157,531

0.12

128,403,608

63.05%

44,936

17

128,164,874

99.81

240,810

0.19

128,405,684

63.05%

60,360

18

128,209,034

99.93

89,120

0.07

128,298,154

62.99%

139,384

The Company has 217,619,745 ordinary shares of 10p each in issue, of which 13,951,594 shares are held in Treasury. These carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 203,668,151. The above tables represent the number of votes registered. 63% of the Company's issued share capital is represented by the voting. The poll votes lodged with the Registrar will shortly be available via the Company's website at: www.invesco.co.uk/invescoasia

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions that were passed at the annual general meeting, which do not constitute ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited

18 September 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
