AI Chaos in Hiring: Big Interview Experts Explain Why Job Seekers Are Getting Ghosted and How to Use AI the Right Way to Land a Job

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / The job market is facing a new kind of gridlock: applicants are turning to ChatGPT to mass-produce resumes, while companies are increasingly using algorithms to screen them. The result is a slowdown in real hiring, leaving many job seekers without responses and employers hesitant to make decisions.

"We've seen it first-hand. Hundreds of applications for one job opening, many of them almost identical," said Pamela Skillings, Co-founder and Chief Coach at Big Interview, a platform used by hundreds of colleges, workforce agencies, and employers nationwide. "It's not that people are unqualified. It's that their applications all sound the same, and that makes it harder, not easier, for employers to hire."

Labor data highlights the pressure: payroll growth is at one of its slowest points in over a decade, and the average number of weeks unemployed in the United States for August 2025 was 24.3 weeks, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). With more organizations adopting AI to scan resumes and even conduct initial interviews, many qualified candidates are screened out before speaking to a hiring manager.

Skillings emphasizes that the solution is not to abandon AI but to use it in smarter ways. "AI should be your rough draft, not your final product," she said. "Here's what works:

Cut the generic filler - delete phrases like 'seasoned expert' that every AI spits out. Add specifics - include numbers, results, or examples from your own experience. Make it sound like you - read it out loud. If it doesn't sound like something you'd actually say, rewrite it."

She also highlights another critical mistake job seekers are making: ignoring how companies themselves use AI. "Employers are screening applications based on very specific keywords from their job descriptions," Skillings said. "If you've actually done something they list, whether it's Excel modeling, customer support, or project management, make sure that wording appears clearly in your resume. AI can help you spot and match those keywords, but you have to be honest and precise. That's how you get past the filters and into the interview."

Skillings warns that overreliance on AI, on both sides of the hiring table, is creating a counterproductive loop. "Job seekers are using ChatGPT to generate applications that sound polished but generic. Employers are using AI to filter those applications out. That loop makes it harder for humans to connect," she explained.

As both sides adapt to the changing hiring process, Skillings says the takeaway is clear: "AI can help you get started, but only your true experience can close the deal. The job seekers who stand out are the ones who use AI wisely, then add their human judgment and real voice."

About Pamela Skillings

Pamela Skillings is a nationally recognized career coach and co-founder of Big Interview. She's worked extensively with thousands of individuals navigating the job market, as well as organizations seeking stronger hiring outcomes. Pamela has also served as an adjunct professor at New York University and has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and CNN.

About Big Interview

Big Interview is an industry-leading online platform designed to help job seekers of all backgrounds build confidence and master their interview skills. Combining expert video lessons with AI-driven interview practice, Big Interview provides users with personalized feedback, real-time coaching, and tailored training for various industries and experience levels. Big Interview is used by 700+ non-profits, workforce agencies, Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government organizations to help job seekers secure employment 5X faster than the national average.

