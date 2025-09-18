Zaptest AI: ZAP Party Seattle: Stop Waiting. Start Winning. AI Automation Is Here

ZAPTEST Announces ZAP Party Seattle: Where AI Automation Meets Career Advantage

On October 3 at the Seattle Art Museum, ZAPTEST is flipping the script on QA and DevOps careers. Get in the room, see "Record & Playback Reinvented" in action, and walk out with the AI skills and connections to dominate the next era of tech.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / ZAPTEST, a global leader in no-code software automation, is proud to announce ZAP Party Seattle, an exclusive tech networking event on October 3, 2025, showcasing its breakthrough Record & Playback Reinvented automation solution.

This event is more than a party - it's a call to action for QA and DevOps professionals facing a rapidly shifting job market.

"ZAP Party Seattle isn't just about celebration-it's about helping people adapt, upskill, and take control of their future," said Alex ZAP, CEO of ZAPTEST. "We're giving attendees the tools and insights they need to lead in an AI-driven world. "Live Demo: Record & Playback Reinvented

Attendees will get a look with REC Studio, a fully AI-powered test automation solution that captures every action-clicks, keystrokes, screenshots, even audio - and instantly converts them into automation-ready scripts. With no scripting or coding required, this breakthrough eliminates barriers and empowers QA and DevOps teams to scale faster and work smarter.

Why Now?

In the last 18 months, more than 170,000 U.S. tech jobs have been lost. With traditional programming and QA roles shrinking, automation and AI skills are no longer optional-they're essential.

ZAPTEST's platform is designed to help professional's future-proof their careers through:

Instant, AI-generated test cases

Cross-platform automation without complexity

Seamless integration into enterprise workflows

Why Attend ZAP Party Seattle

This isn't just a party; it's your edge in a changing tech world.

Secure Your Future: Gain real AI insights and connect with leaders navigating the new landscape of tech jobs and solutions.

Beyond Panels: Skip the dull presentations. Engage in powerful conversations about the future of automation and essential AI solutions.

Exclusive Networking: Mingle with bold thinkers. Build connections that will impact your career.

Innovation & Inspiration: Experience world-class entertainment and get inspired by real AI innovation - all designed to spark new ideas.

Event Details

Seattle Art Museum

Friday, October 3, 2025

Invite-only - Save your seat.

Follow ZAPPartySeattle on LinkedIn or visit www.zaptest.ai to stay in the loop.

About ZAPTEST

ZAPTEST is an AI-first automation company helping enterprise teams eliminate manual testing, reduce costs, and upskill fast with no-code, Autonomous Agentic Automation tools. Its cross-platform ecosystem empowers QA, DevOps, and business teams to lead confidently in a changing digital world.

