Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 857949 | ISIN: US9497461015 | Ticker-Symbol: NWT
Tradegate
18.09.25 | 17:54
69,81 Euro
+0,10 % +0,07
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,9270,1418:26
69,9270,1418:25
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wells Fargo & Company: Wells Fargo Foundation Awards $3.2 Million in Grants to Empower North Minneapolis

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / The Wells Fargo Foundation announced today $3.2 million in grant funding to help accelerate affordable housing access, small business growth, and workforce development in North Minneapolis. The announcement was made at a grand opening event for the Wells Fargo branch at Broadway and Bryant.

"Wells Fargo is invested in supporting economic growth in North Minneapolis. We provide service to our customers through our branch network, relationship managers, and advisors, and support the communities in which we work through our longtime support of local nonprofits in the area. We are proud to support programs benefiting entrepreneurs and small businesses, workforce development focused on job creation, and financial mobility resources for families," said Jason Rosenberg, head of Public Affairs at Wells Fargo.

The grants will fund the following local initiatives:

  • BuildWealth MN's Family Stabilization Program- A program to help local families work with a certified financial coach to increase savings, avoid debt, build credit, and buy homes.

  • NEON Collective Kitchens - This food business incubator initiative aims to provide 40-50 food truck clients with private kitchen rental spaces, a shared commercial kitchen, food storage, packaging facilities, and event and classroom spaces.

  • Summit Academy's Training for In-Demand Careers - This effort will offer specializations and industry certification trainings for in-demand careers in the technology, construction, financial services, and healthcare fields.

  • Northside Forward - Support for this place-based neighborhood initiative aims to create more than 1,200 new jobs, new businesses, and affordable places to call home in North Minneapolis.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.0 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 33 on Fortune's 2025 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

Contact Information

Media

Michelle Palomino

michelle.palomino@wellsfargo.com

###


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wells Fargo & Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wells Fargo & Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wells-fargo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wells Fargo & Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/wells-fargo-foundation-awards-3.2-million-in-grants-to-empower-north-1075547

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
