SEGG Media Corporation: Sports.com Studios Launches in Mexico

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW)(the "Company" or "SEGG Media") the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, today announced the official launch of Sports.com Studios in Mexico, a new regional hub for sports and entertainment content in LATAM. The initiative is designed to power engagement across SEGG Media's ecosystem while directly supporting the expansion and growth of SEGG Media's operations in Mexico.

Sports.com Studios Ltd. ("Sports.com Studios") is SEGG Media's content engine. It has been created to produce fast-growing, scalable, and locally relevant sports programming. As its first major project, Sports.com Studios will premiere the original sports reality series "Maximo Futbol" on September 30. The Spanish-language series will be available exclusively through Sports.com. While the program is targeted toward the Mexican market, distribution will be global. The series will feature top athletes from across Mexico, including the celebrated UVM Lynxes collegiate team. The initial production is backed by leading brand sponsors such as Samsung, Wilson, and JAC.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman, President & CEO of SEGG Media, said: "Launching content from Sports.com Studios in Mexico marks a pivotal moment in SEGG Media's strategy. We are proving the strength of our ecosystem: Lottery.com operations provide a trusted consumer platform, Sports.com Studios generates content that deepens engagement, and together they create scalable opportunities for increased revenues, global expansion, and brand recognition. This is the blueprint for how the Company plans to rapidly deliver shareholder value and global brand growth."

Tim Scoffham, CEO of Sports.com Media and Lottery.com International, added: "LATAM is one of the world's fastest-growing markets for digital lottery and sports entertainment. With the launch of Sports.com Studios content in Mexico, we are combining our technology, storytelling, and operational expertise to capture this momentum and build on the success of our original content arm. This dual approach strengthens our position in Mexico and establishes a launchpad for the Company's expansion throughout the region."

Miguel Sanchez, Producer of "Maximo Futbol," commented: "Maximo Futbol reflects the passion, talent, and ambition of Mexico's sports culture. With Sports.com Studios and our brand partners, we are creating a new standard for regional sports content that inspires communities and generates global reach."

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "initiatives," "continue," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

