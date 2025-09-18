AirNet Technology Inc. Announces Name Change to Yueda Digital Holding, Ticker Symbol Change to YDKG, and Share Re-designation

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) ("AirNet" or the "Company"), today announced that it will change its name to "Yueda Digital Holding" after receiving the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name from the Registry of Companies, Cayman Islands, on September 11, 2025, and it will change its ticker symbols from "ANTE" to "YDKG." Effective on September 19, 2025, the Company will trade under its new name Yueda Digital Holding and new ticker symbol YDKG.

According to the results of the Company's EGM, as furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K on September 5, 2025, the shareholders approved the re-designation of shares, pursuant to which each ordinary share has been re-designated as one Class A ordinary share and each preferred share as one Class B ordinary share.

The Company's CUSIP number will remain unchanged.

About Yueda Digital Holding (formerly known as AirNet Technology Inc.)

YDKG is a Web3 and digital-economy company with a focus on the long-term accumulation of mainstream cryptocurrencies, whether acquired through treasury allocations, strategic investments, or the proceeds of capital transactions. Its principal business activities include: (i) active treasury management of mainstream digital assets; (ii) exploration of compliant, risk-managed yield opportunities, such as staking, on-chain liquidity provision, and other conservative market activities (where permitted); (iii) selective investments and partnerships in Web3 infrastructure and applications; and (iv) advisory services for enterprises entering the digital-asset economy. YDKG operates with a compliance-first mindset and a security-by-design, aiming to compound long-term value while supporting the growth of open blockchain networks.

