CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Announces New Hire of Scott Cummins, Sales Manager

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of well-capitalized privately held mortgage lender, CMG Financial, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sales Manager, Scott Cummins (NMLS# 208602). With over two decades of mortgage industry experience and a proven track record of leadership and client service, Cummins will play a key role in expanding CMG's presence across Texas.

Cummins began his career in the mortgage industry in 2003 after a successful tenure in area management within the automotive industry. He first served as a Senior Loan Officer with CTX Mortgage before advancing into sales management at GMAC Mortgage, where he oversaw the San Antonio branch. Most recently, he spent 17 years at Cornerstone Home Lending as Production Manager in their Financial Services Division, where he focused on market development, product growth, and building high-performing teams. Joining him in this move are team members Stephanie Sills and Adam Chambers, both licensed Loan Officers/Production Assistants who will continue supporting clients alongside him.

Over the course of his career, Cummins has been recognized with numerous industry accolades, including listings in Scotsman Guide, Five Star Professional, and being named TDHCA Lender of the Quarter in West Texas. His success is driven by his philosophy of treating every client like family and every partnership as a long-term relationship.

"We are truly excited about the move to CMG Home Loans," said Cummins. "By combining our team's commitment to 'Unreasonable Hospitality' (inspired by Will Guidara's philosophy) and CMG's award-winning software, client-focused leadership, and innovative loan programs, we are well positioned for growth in this next chapter."

"Scott and I have worked together in the past," added Cathy Hickey, Branch Manager. "I've seen firsthand how much he cares about his customers and partners. Everyone who works with him loves his dedication and the exceptional level of service he provides."

"Scott brings an incredible reputation for integrity, leadership, and client-first service that perfectly aligns with our culture," said Jesse Moore, Area Sales Manager. "His experience and dedication to building lifelong relationships make him a tremendous asset to our team and the clients we serve."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage lender and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

Contact Information

Annaugh Madsen

Senior Copywriter

amadsen@cmgfi.com

(667) 260-6360

Alina Lundholm

Junior Copywriter

alundholm@cmgfi.com

(847) 380-1954





SOURCE: CMG Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cmg-home-loans-announces-new-hire-of-scott-cummins-sales-manager-1075545