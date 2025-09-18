New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - OysterLink, a hospitality jobs and networking platform, released an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data showing that people with disabilities accounted for 9.5% of all leisure and hospitality employees in 2024. This representation is slightly higher than the overall workforce average (8.7%) and above industries such as financial activities (5.8%), information (1.7%), and government (5.4%).





Industry Share of Workers With Disabilities Share of Workers Without Disabilities Leisure & Hospitality 9.5% 8.7% Retail Trade 13.1% 10.0% Construction 6.3% 7.5% Financial Activities 5.8% 6.8% Information 1.7% 1.8% Public Administration 5.4% 5.0%

"Hospitality has long been one of the most accessible industries for people with disabilities - offering roles in restaurants, hotels, and entertainment that don't always require advanced degrees but provide meaningful career paths," said Milos Eric, Co-founder and General Manager of OysterLink. "This data reinforces the importance of the sector as a driver of inclusion and opportunity."

The BLS report also shows that women with disabilities are well-represented in hospitality, accounting for 10% of the workforce, slightly higher than men with disabilities at 8.9%.

OysterLink emphasizes that as the hospitality industry continues to rebuild its workforce, supporting employees with disabilities through inclusive hiring practices, accessible workplace design, and training opportunities can strengthen retention and broaden the industry's talent pool.

"Behind every percentage point are thousands of workers who contribute to the guest experience daily," Eric added. "Making hospitality more inclusive isn't just the right thing to do - it's also the smart thing to do for an industry that thrives on diversity and service."

