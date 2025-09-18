DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-Sep-2025 / 16:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 18 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 80,660 Highest price paid per share: 121.60p Lowest price paid per share: 119.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.3648p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 306,275,590 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (306,275,590) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.3648p 80,660

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 668 120.00 08:50:02 00353753691TRLO1 XLON 667 120.00 08:56:14 00353756065TRLO1 XLON 665 120.00 09:00:46 00353757781TRLO1 XLON 667 120.00 09:03:59 00353759294TRLO1 XLON 667 120.00 09:07:21 00353760701TRLO1 XLON 665 119.80 09:09:24 00353761893TRLO1 XLON 656 119.60 09:10:10 00353762268TRLO1 XLON 637 119.60 09:17:22 00353766099TRLO1 XLON 616 119.60 09:41:36 00353776465TRLO1 XLON 650 119.40 09:56:54 00353786332TRLO1 XLON 124 119.60 09:56:55 00353786363TRLO1 XLON 621 119.60 09:57:18 00353786705TRLO1 XLON 633 119.60 09:57:22 00353786725TRLO1 XLON 112 119.60 10:08:00 00353794799TRLO1 XLON 200 119.60 10:08:00 00353794800TRLO1 XLON 670 119.40 10:18:52 00353802471TRLO1 XLON 134 119.20 10:20:50 00353803247TRLO1 XLON 3000 120.00 10:28:56 00353806686TRLO1 XLON 2047 120.00 10:28:56 00353806687TRLO1 XLON 101 120.00 10:32:25 00353808469TRLO1 XLON 554 120.00 10:32:25 00353808470TRLO1 XLON 656 120.00 10:37:07 00353810669TRLO1 XLON 656 120.00 10:41:26 00353812628TRLO1 XLON 655 119.80 10:42:25 00353813062TRLO1 XLON 86 119.80 11:31:43 00353822915TRLO1 XLON 623 119.80 11:49:33 00353823464TRLO1 XLON 629 119.60 11:59:59 00353823757TRLO1 XLON 1299 120.00 12:01:33 00353823799TRLO1 XLON 7016 120.00 12:01:33 00353823800TRLO1 XLON 2281 120.00 12:26:01 00353824610TRLO1 XLON 674 120.00 12:26:51 00353824621TRLO1 XLON 678 120.00 12:27:13 00353824627TRLO1 XLON 672 120.00 12:27:30 00353824628TRLO1 XLON 282 120.00 12:27:42 00353824630TRLO1 XLON 100 120.00 12:27:42 00353824631TRLO1 XLON 292 120.00 12:27:42 00353824632TRLO1 XLON 675 120.00 12:27:55 00353824634TRLO1 XLON 697 120.00 12:28:13 00353824639TRLO1 XLON 672 120.00 12:28:57 00353824648TRLO1 XLON 670 119.80 12:30:19 00353824665TRLO1 XLON 656 120.00 12:30:51 00353824677TRLO1 XLON 669 120.00 12:31:18 00353824681TRLO1 XLON 417 120.00 12:32:46 00353824692TRLO1 XLON 237 120.00 12:32:46 00353824693TRLO1 XLON 655 120.00 12:33:48 00353824707TRLO1 XLON 657 120.00 12:35:27 00353824736TRLO1 XLON 650 120.00 12:37:31 00353824769TRLO1 XLON 650 119.80 12:37:35 00353824770TRLO1 XLON 625 120.00 12:44:32 00353824943TRLO1 XLON 619 120.00 12:46:20 00353824963TRLO1 XLON 31 120.00 12:48:23 00353825017TRLO1 XLON 591 120.00 12:48:23 00353825018TRLO1 XLON 619 119.80 12:49:00 00353825020TRLO1 XLON 649 120.00 12:53:44 00353825136TRLO1 XLON 649 119.80 12:54:24 00353825144TRLO1 XLON 649 119.80 12:54:24 00353825145TRLO1 XLON 647 120.00 12:58:31 00353825204TRLO1 XLON 650 120.00 12:58:54 00353825217TRLO1 XLON 635 119.80 13:01:00 00353825259TRLO1 XLON 616 120.00 13:06:45 00353825329TRLO1 XLON 616 119.80 13:08:32 00353825342TRLO1 XLON 639 119.80 13:08:32 00353825343TRLO1 XLON 640 120.80 13:19:51 00353825474TRLO1 XLON 663 120.80 13:35:32 00353825697TRLO1 XLON 663 120.60 13:48:15 00353825924TRLO1 XLON 649 120.60 14:06:10 00353826345TRLO1 XLON 649 120.40 14:07:05 00353826378TRLO1 XLON 619 120.20 14:14:01 00353826562TRLO1 XLON 648 120.00 14:14:55 00353826582TRLO1 XLON

