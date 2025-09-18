AM Best has maintained the under review with developing implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb" (Fair) of Arabia Insurance Company Jordan (AICJ) (Jordan). Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these Credit Ratings (ratings).

The ratings have been withdrawn further to the sale of AICJ to Jerusalem Insurance Company PLC, which was completed on the 14 September 2025. As a consequence, AM Best's contractual relationship with AICJ has ended.

The under review with developing implications status reflects uncertainty over AICJ's future strategy and its financial strength.

