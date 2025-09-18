Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
IBYC AI Healthcare: IBYC Selects Makeer Intelligence as Exclusive Hardware Partner and Launches Canada-Focused Pilot for Multilingual Asian Seniors

IBYC, based in Richmond, BC, is a next-generation digital health company developing AI-powered telemedicine and wearable solutions to improve access to care anytime, anywhere. The company focuses on mobile health monitoring, senior and multilingual populations, and caregiver support through secure, real-time biometric data analysis and AI insights. Founded by entrepreneurs with 20+ years of China-Canada experience, IBYC integrates technology, compliance, and cross-border resources to build scalable, culturally competent healthcare platforms.

Addressing care gaps as 700,000 BC residents lack family doctors and seniors are set to grow 68% over the next two decades

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / IBYC AI Healthcare Inc. ("IBYC") today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Makeer Intelligence (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ("Makeer") to co-create a new generation of AI-powered health wearables that are designed in Canada and assembled in China. In parallel, IBYC is launching a Canada-focused home health-monitoring pilot for multilingual seniors (55+) and family caregivers, as Canada approaches "super-aged" status with nearly one-quarter of the population over 65 by 2030.

AI digital health mornitor

AI digital health mornitor
AI digital health mornitor product sample.

Market context. Canada faces a shortage of family physicians, with British Columbia alone having roughly 700,000 residents without a family doctor. Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic, accelerating demand for practical, at-home monitoring in a market projected to reach billions by 2033.

Target demographics. IBYC addresses access barriers for Asian seniors, who form a large share of BC's visible-minority population. Studies show cultural and language factors frequently impede access for older Chinese immigrants. During the pandemic, more than seven in ten seniors aged 65-74 used virtual care, indicating strong openness to digital health.

Technology and partnership. IBYC's first-generation device integrates an edge AI chip with sensors for heart rate, HRV, oxygen saturation, sleep, and activity/mobility monitoring. The companion service operates within Canada's privacy framework, offering multilingual experiences tailored for Chinese and South Asian seniors and their families. The BC pilot will evaluate usability, alert responsiveness, and caregiver workload reduction with community clinics and family-physician groups.

Under the partnership, Makeer provides end-to-end manufacturing from prototyping through mass production, while IBYC retains all software, AI algorithms, industrial design, and firmware IP.

Personal health information (PHI) is end-to-end encrypted from device to IBYC's secure cloud, and Makeer is contractually prohibited from accessing, storing, or processing PHI, ensuring compliance with PIPEDA and provincial privacy laws.

Leadership perspective. "With a growing share of primary-care teams using remote monitoring for chronic conditions, we are building on proven adoption," said Iris Wang, Founder and CEO of IBYC. "By combining Canadian AI with Shenzhen's manufacturing expertise, we can deliver culturally competent solutions at scale while maintaining strict privacy controls."

Regulatory positioning. IBYC's current configuration operates as general-wellness, non-medical device technology. Any regulated features will be introduced only after Health Canada authorization, including for machine-learning-enabled functions. Data handling follows PIPEDA with explicit consent for any cross-border coordination.

Availability and scale. The pilot launches this fall in British Columbia with 500 units for usability testing, targeting scale-up based on outcomes. Organizations interested in partnerships can contact info@ibychealth.com for collaboration opportunities.

Contact Information

Iris Wang
CEO
info@dmcompanions.com
778-251-8766

.

SOURCE: IBYC AI Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ibyc-selects-makeer-intelligence-as-exclusive-hardware-partner-and-la-1073051

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
