Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
09.09.25 | 11:00
16,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 18:42 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Third Point Investors Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

KYG8827C1006

Issuer Name

Third Point Investors Limited

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Third Point LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. Delaware United States
Daniel Loeb

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Third Point Opportunities Master Fund L.P. George Town Cayman Islands
Vidacos Nominees Limited London UK
Chase Nominees Limited London UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Sep-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Sep-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.277497 0.000000 24.277497 7282650
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
KYG8827C1006 7282650 24.277497
Sub Total 8.A 7282650 24.277497%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Daniel Loeb Daniel Loeb 1.768852 1.768852%
Daniel Loeb Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. 22.508645 22.508645%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Following the acquisition of 100 percent of the equity interests in Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC from Malibu Life Holdings LLC completed on September 12 and the admission of 21,426,808 Ordinary Shares to the ESCC Category and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, the total number of Third Point Investor Limited (the "Company") shares in issue is 29,997,532. Further to the Company's announcement on 11 September 2025, the Company has issued 1,868,805 Ordinary Shares (being the Relevant Consideration Shares, representing approximately 95 per cent. of the Consideration Shares) to Malibu Life Holdings LLC in consideration for the Acquisition. As a consequence, and following an additional purchase of voting shares by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C., the percent of voting rights held by the parties controlled by Third Point LLC crossed above 20%. The percentage of voting rights held by Third Point Advisors II L.L.C. also crossed above 20%.

12. Date of Completion

18-Sep-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA


© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.