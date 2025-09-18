Anzeige
18.09.2025 19:02 Uhr
Rosenbaum & Rosenbaum, P.C.: Rosenbaum Personal Injury Lawyers Highlights Track Record of Success in New York Injury Cases

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Rosenbaum Personal Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm in New York City, is proud to highlight its history of securing outstanding results on behalf of accident victims. Under the leadership of founder and senior partner Craig D. Rosenbaum, the firm has recovered tens of millions of dollars for individuals injured due to negligence.

Known for tackling complex and high-stakes litigation, Rosenbaum Personal Injury Lawyers has built a reputation for successfully handling some of the most challenging cases in New York courts.

Craig and his team have represented thousands of clients in a wide range of personal injury matters, including cases involving motor vehicle accidents, construction site injuries, medical malpractice, premises liability, workplace accidents, product liability, and wrongful death.

Craig Rosenbaum, who has been practicing law for more than 25 years, has led the firm to become recognized for its aggressive, client-focused advocacy. He has been honored by organizations such as Super Lawyers, America's Top 100 Attorneys, the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, and the Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Together with his dedicated team of attorneys, paralegals, and support staff, Craig continues to fight for justice for injury victims across all five boroughs and surrounding counties. The firm serves clients in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and nearby counties, including Westchester, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk.

Rosenbaum Personal Injury Lawyers offers free consultations and represents clients on a contingency fee basis. For more information about the firm or to schedule an appointment with an experienced NYC personal injury attorney, click here.

Media Contact

Company Name: Rosenbaum Personal Injury Lawyers
Address: 100 Wall Street, 24th Floor
City: New York, NY
State: New York
Zip: 10005
Country: United States
Phone Number: (212) 514-5007
Website: https://www.rosenbaumnylaw.com/about-us/

Contact Information

Craig Rosenbaum
Partner
rosenbauminjurylaw@gmail.com
(212) 514-5007

.

SOURCE: Rosenbaum & Rosenbaum, P.C.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/rosenbaum-personal-injury-lawyers-highlights-track-record-of-suc-1074982

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
