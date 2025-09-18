Foundation Software Wins 20th NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Foundation Software, LLC, a leading provider of construction software solutions, recently received the NorthCoast 99 Top Workplace Award for the 20th year.

NorthCoast 99 is a program that recognizes the top 99 workplaces in Northeast Ohio. Winners are selected based on several factors, including company values, goal achievement, employee benefits and workplace satisfaction.

Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode believes winning this award 20 times is a direct result of valuing employees and their professional experiences.

"Our team is at the center of everything we do," Ode said. "We've always believed that when you put people first, good things will happen. Winning this award reflects the culture we've established and celebrates those who make Foundation special."

The company has built itself around a work-life balance. Flexible schedules, ongoing educational opportunities and wellness programs have employees feeling motivated to do their best work.

Foundation also provides a variety of free office perks to further show its appreciation to the team - from an on-site gym and exercise classes to free weekly lunches, game room access and movie tickets.

Heading into 2026, Ode says, "We know that when our employees are happy, everything else follows - great work, strong culture and long-term success. We're going to continue providing them with opportunities to grow and succeed."

To see the full list of NorthCoast 99 winners, click here.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

