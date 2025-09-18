Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - LBank Labs is proud to announce the upcoming 1001 Festival Seoul, taking place on September 24, 2025 during KBW 2025. Hosted at iconic Raum Art Center in Gangnam, 1001 Festival Seoul aims to celebrate a decade of innovation while creating a dynamic space for global users, partners, and industry builders to connect, collaborate, and experience crypto culture in new ways.

As a cornerstone gathering for Web3 communities, the 1001 Festival Seoul will bring together industry pioneers, ecosystem partners, and super VIPs to share in a landmark moment of collaboration and growth, featuring insights from blockchain visionaries, strategic discussions, and premium networking opportunities that reinforce LBank Labs' dedication to a thriving global Web3 community.

Powering Web3 with Strategic PStar-Powered Lineup and Immersive Experiences

Bridging blockchain and entertainment, the festival will feature electrifying performances by GRAY and LOCO-two of Korea's most iconic music stars. Their artistry adds star power to a night where crypto innovation meets cultural celebration, creating a fusion designed to resonate with both local and global audiences.

A Celebration Beyond Borders

With 1001 Festival Seoul, LBank Labs reaffirms its mission to empower communities, fuel innovation, and expand crypto culture worldwide. More than just a festival, this event underscores LBank's unwavering commitment to bridging users, builders, and partners under a shared vision of sustainable growth, leveraging its proven expertise as a trusted leader in the blockchain industry. With a robust track record of pioneering Web3 investments, strategic partnerships, and a thriving global ecosystem, LBank stands poised to redefine the future of decentralized technology.

Partnerships

The 1001 Festival Seoul will also spotlight a broad lineup of partners, ecosystems, and collaborators from across the blockchain industry. As the investment arm of LBank, LBank Labs has been at the forefront of early-stage Web3 investments and ecosystem building, supporting projects across public chains, DePIN, RWA, and beyond.

Co-organizer AliCloud, alongside Epic Partners Zetachain, Tencent Cloud, and edeXa, with support from Partners SNZ, JDY Cloud, METASTONE, NEO, ΧΡIΝΝΕTWORK, AILiquid, SkyDAO, MultiBank, and Slowmist, delivers robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to empower the Web3 ecosystem.

Meme powerhouses: SHIB, BABYDOGE, WIF, DOG, Brett, Turbo, MEW, Sundog, DJ Dog, and Cocoro.

Ecosystem leaders: Avalanche, Sonic, Polygon, Kaspa, Manta Network, XDC Network, ICP, Dabl Club, and KEF.

Through these strategic collaborations, LBank Labs aims to achieve a transformative effect: strengthening the global crypto ecosystem by facilitating knowledge exchange, driving technological advancements, and accelerating adoption. By uniting these influential players, the festival seeks to inspire new partnerships, unlock cross-industry synergies, and empower attendees with insights into the future of Web3, ultimately solidifying LBank Labs' role as a catalyst for blockchain innovation worldwide.

The 1001 Festival Seoul invites users from every corner of the globe to join in commemorating this milestone-an unforgettable fusion of blockchain innovation, cultural richness, and community spirit. Together, let us celebrate this transformative journey and shape the next era of blockchain excellence.

About LBank Labs

LBank Labs is a global Web3 venture capital firm with over $100 million in assets under management, focused on early-stage investments across compliant blockchain infrastructure, regulated DeFi applications, AI integration, and institutional-grade decentralized solutions. Its portfolio includes leading projects and funds that are helping develop the next generation of regulatory-aligned, scalable digital technologies.

