International Luxury Hotel Association's INSPIRE Las Vegas Event to Feature Industry Luminaries on Boardroom Strategy, Experiential Travel, and the Longevity Economy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA), the leading global voice in luxury hospitality, will host its 16th Annual INSPIRE USA Conference on December 10-11 at Resorts World Las Vegas. The two-day forum will unite more than 1,000 luxury hospitality leaders for deal-making, networking, and forward-looking discussions shaping the industry in 2025 and beyond.

Spotlight: Boardroom Perspectives

A headline session, Boardroom Perspectives: Turning Headwinds into Opportunity, will bring together top executives to share strategies for navigating today's market challenges and unlocking growth.

Panelists include:

John Fareed, Global Chairman, Horwath International





Dan Peek, President, JLL Americas Hotels & Hospitality





Alino Azevedo, Managing Director, Driftwood Capital





Andrew Demming, Senior Director, Gardiner Theobald Inc.





Glyn Aeppel, Founder, Glencove Capital





, Founder, Glencove Capital Moderator: Jonathan Falik, Founder & CEO, JF Capital

A Conversation with Jim Manley, The Ranch at Rock Creek

Another highlight will be an exclusive interview with Jim Manley, Owner of The Ranch at Rock Creek, the first Forbes Five-Star luxury ranch in the world. In conversation with Peter Kressaty, Chief Commercial Officer at LWHA, Manley will share his vision for the ranch, the rise of experiential travel, and how all-inclusive luxury can deliver unmatched guest experiences and long-term investment value.

Exploring the Longevity Economy

In the session How the Longevity Economy is Transforming Luxury Hospitality, panelists will examine how health, wellness, and lifestyle innovation are reshaping guest expectations and brand opportunities.

Panelists include:

Alex Walterspiel, President & COO, Sensei





Kenneth Ryan, Chief Longevity Officer, The Estate





Dr. Isaac H. Jones, Founder & CEO, Centagio Hotels





Mark Rivers, CEO, Canyon Ranch





, CEO, Canyon Ranch Moderator: Jon Edelheidt, Co-founder, ILHA

Why It Matters

INSPIRE Las Vegas will feature 100+ speakers and 20+ content tracks, covering the most pressing topics in luxury hospitality - from technology and investment to culture, wellness, and development. The program builds on the success of INSPIRE Europe, taking place November 12-13 in Prague, ensuring ILHA continues to unite the world's leaders in luxury hospitality under one global platform.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association (ILHA)

The ILHA is the leading trade association in the luxury hospitality industry, uniting hoteliers, travel professionals, and industry partners across the globe. With a community of over one million professionals worldwide, ILHA advances growth, best practices, and innovation in luxury hospitality.

