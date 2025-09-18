Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
18.09.2025 19:24 Uhr
LabConnect Appoints Bill Finger as Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Services

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Finger as Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Services, effective Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

LabConnect Logo

Bill brings more than 25 years of diagnostics and clinical research experience, with deep expertise in the global lab and pharmacy industry. As a senior executive, he is recognized as an innovative thinker with a proven ability to develop strategy, drive execution, and advance organizational performance while maintaining a sharp focus on operational excellence.

Most recently, Bill served as Vice President and General Manager, Pharma Services with Quest Diagnostics. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer for Interpace Pharma Solutions, Executive Vice President of Precision Medicine and Pharma for Cancer Genetics, and held leadership roles in scientific affairs and biorepository with LabCorp.

In his new role, Bill will lead LabConnect's Scientific Services, Consulting Services, Data Management, and Functional Service Provider (FSP) teams.

"Bill's leadership in diagnostic and clinical research is a tremendous asset to LabConnect," said Wes Wheeler, LabConnect CEO. "His experience will ensure we continue to anticipate client needs, deliver innovative solutions, and reinforce our commitment to operational excellence for our clients around the world."

For more information about LabConnect, please visit www.LabConnect.com.

About LabConnect
LabConnect is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases.

LabConnect's unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs.

Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labconnect-appoints-bill-finger-as-senior-vice-president-global-strategic-services-302560838.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
