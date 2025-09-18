Instawork and Racklify Partner to Transform On-Demand Labor Access for Warehouses

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Instawork, the leading flexible labor marketplace for hourly professionals, and Racklify, the world's largest marketplace for third-party logistics (3PL) providers, have announced a strategic partnership to help warehouses and fulfillment providers scale staffing quickly, efficiently, and on-demand.

This collaboration enables 3PLs using Racklify to tap directly into Instawork's nationwide pool of vetted warehouse associates, pickers, packers, forklift drivers, and more - solving one of the logistics industry's most persistent challenges: staffing for peak seasons, sudden surges, and last-minute absences.

"Instawork has been instrumental inside the four walls of the 3PL I've helped run. When we needed an extra hand - or six - Instawork delivered, time and time again," said Bill Carlin, Co-Founder and CMO of Racklify. "That kind of reliability is exactly why this partnership makes sense. At Racklify, we work with fulfillment providers every day - we hear about these staffing challenges constantly, and we've seen firsthand how impactful the right labor solution can be. This collaboration helps connect our network with flexible, proven support when it matters most."

By integrating Racklify's warehouse discovery platform - which now hosts over 10,000+ 3PLs across 50+ countries - with access to Instawork's 8M vetted workers and staffing technology, warehouses can now:

Find and book qualified workers in as little as 12 hours

Reduce dependency on fixed headcount during volatile seasons

Improve operational agility without compromising on quality

Racklify users can access Instawork's flexible staffing solutions - along with special offers exclusively for the Racklify network by visiting http://racklify.com/instawork/. The partnership also includes select co-marketing initiatives to help raise awareness around labor challenges and solutions in the fulfillment space.

"This partnership is about combining two powerful platforms to solve one of the biggest challenges in logistics: finding reliable labor when and where it's needed most." said Ashwin Somakumar, Vice President of Marketing at Instawork. "Racklify has built the largest global network of fulfillment providers, and we're proud to bring Instawork's flexible staffing solutions directly into that ecosystem. Together, we're giving 3PL providers the ability to scale staffing at the speed of demand - ensuring operations stay resilient during peak seasons, disruptions, and everything in between."

With the 2025 peak season approaching and labor shortages continuing to challenge fulfillment timelines, the partnership aims to deliver what both platforms promise: speed, flexibility, and solutions that are built for what's next.

About Racklify

Racklify is the world's largest online marketplace for third-party logistics (3PL) providers and warehouse space, connecting brands with over 10,000 fulfillment partners across more than 2 billion square feet in 50+ countries. It's free for merchants to search, filter, and connect with the right warehousing partner - with no middlemen, no success fees, and no hidden markups. Built on a transparent, ad-supported model, Racklify empowers 3PLs to get discovered and helps brands make confident, data-driven decisions. It's fulfillment matchmaking - built for brands ready for what's next.

About Instawork

Instawork is the leading flexible work app for qualified hourly professionals. Its marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than eight million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Spark Capital, and Y Combinator, Instawork is redefining the future of hourly work in warehousing/logistics, hospitality and retail across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-and-racklify-partner-to-transform-on-demand-labor-acce-1075623