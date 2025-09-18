Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform connecting investors with institutional-quality real estate and alternative opportunities, today announced a major step in its growth strategy beyond Canada's borders with the addition of new international offerings to its marketplace and ability to raise capital internationally.

International Offerings

Building on a record year of issuer partnerships in Canada, Parvis is extending its reach to select markets abroad. The expansion broadens access to high-quality real estate and alternative investments for investors seeking geographic diversification. New to the Parvis portfolio is TASØ Hotel Group, a diversified hospitality and wellness brand developing destination stays in Panama and Costa Rica. TASØ's projects integrate sustainable design with experiential travel, targeting the rapidly growing ecotourism and wellness segments in two of Central America's most dynamic tourism markets.

Also joining the roster is MANA88 by Bacalar, a mixed-use beachfront development in Mexico that includes residential, hospitality, and retail components. Spanning more than 50 hectares in the Riviera Maya, the community plans 488 sustainable homesites and 80+ amenities aimed at premium vacation living and investment demand.

"These additions open the door for our investors to participate in high-growth real estate and alternative investment opportunities outside Canada, while benefiting from the same diligence, transparency, and investor protections they expect from Parvis," said David Michaud, CEO of Parvis. "We see cross-border diversification as an increasingly important strategy for building resilient portfolios."

With more than 50 active offerings across residential, commercial, development, and alternatives, Parvis provides a regulated, transparent way to access, evaluate, and transact in private real estate and alternatives. Its footprint is now growing globally.

U.S. market access for institutions

Parvis is also expanding into the U.S. by offering qualified and institutional investors access to private investment opportunities under the SEC's Rule 15a-6 chaperoning exemption. This allows Parvis to extend its model beyond Canada while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Access to U.S. institutional capital strengthens Parvis's Canadian pipeline by enabling larger transaction sizes, improving reliability of capital raises, and supporting faster growth for portfolio companies through a deeper investor base.

"This creates a powerful cycle for our Canadian portfolio," said Michaud. "By tapping deeper U.S. capital markets, we make domestic opportunities more competitive and better funded, and help Canadian companies scale more quickly."

To learn more about Parvis' cross-border investment offerings or explore how international assets can enhance your private market portfolio, visit www.parvisinvest.com.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

