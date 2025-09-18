Z3Metaverse: "Touch DSM" Social Media "Without Targeted Algorithms" is a Shining Star in the Z3 Metaverse

Touch DSM Re-invents Social Media by Abolishing Big Tech's Harmful Business Model.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / "The Z3 Metaverse and its Touch DSM social media component will make the world a safer place. The murder of right wing influencer Charlie Kirk is just the latest example of targeted gun violence by young people. Life is hard enough for teens, young adults and the rest of us without being lured into radicalization by social media targeted algorithms", says Z3 Metaverse founder Stevie Marco.

Big tech targeted algorithms work like this: First, they inundate your life with news of trauma, fear, loneliness, blame and violence. Once you click on the first video or social media post, targeted algorithms automatically kick in and serve up the next associated video and suggest a chat group for you to join, as they already know your vulnerabilities because big tech has hijacked your personal information.

If you are a republican, the algorithm only serves up right-wing propaganda . If you are a democrat, the algorithm only serves up left-wing propaganda, with both often promoting fear, hate and violence. Before you know it, you are angry and have joined that chat group suggested by big tech targeted algorithms.

It wasn't always like this. Before big tech social media, we would talk to each other and debate differing ideas and viewpoints face to face, or by phone, with people feeling safe in their communities when stating their opinions on controversial issues.

In 2024, The Youth Endowment Fund report titled: "What Role Does Social Media Play in Violence Affecting Young People", stated this, "Viewing violent content online has impacts that extend far beyond the screen. The vast majority (80%) of teenage children who encounter weapon-related content feel less safe in their local communities."

"This perceived threat has tangible consequences. Two thirds (68%) who've seen weapons on social media say it makes them less likely to venture outside, and (39%) admit it makes them more likely to carry a weapon themselves with (64%) of perpetrators saying social media played a role in the violence they've committed."

Big tech allows social media to spiral out of control by allowing users to incite violence by saying something in a social media post that they would likely never say face to face. The phenomenon of acting more aggressively or uninhibited online, opposed to civil face to face discourse is known as the "online dis-inhibition effect".

Watch the Senate hearing video below wherein Senator Josh Hawley grills Mark Zuckerberg on the harm Facebook and Instagram have caused teens and their families with Mark Zuckerberg apologizing to the families attending the hearing.

THE "TOUCH DSM" BUSINESS MODEL IS THE SOLUTION

NO DATA COLLECTION + NO TARGETED ADS + NO TARGETED ALGORITHMS = SAVING LIVES

The Z3 Metaverse business model creates an ad-free, peaceful and artistic experience that includes decentralized social media known as "Touch DSM" that gets to the root of the problem by eliminating covert data collection, ads of all kinds and targeted algorithms that relentlessly drive users into dangerous rabbit holes.

The First Amendment

About half of Americans (50-60%) incorrectly believe the First Amendment applies to social media platforms, meaning big tech must permit all users to freely express themselves. In reality, the First Amendment protects citizens from government censorship, not censorship by private entities like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and all others, which are free to set and enforce their own terms of service regarding content.

Touch DSM abruptly reverses big tech's parade of horrors with the arrival of Z3's revolutionary business model that strictly prohibits hate speech and violent content, with the Z3 community having the sole discretion to determine what rises to a dangerous level. These community guidelines are designed for the safety of kids, teens, adults and society in general and are strictly enforced to guarantee respectful social media discourse in the Z3 Metaverse.

"If you want to post hate speech and violent content" that you say is your First Amendment right, there are plenty of big tech sites that allow you to do that, the Z3 Metaverse is not one of them" says Stevie Marco.

Content Safeguards

Beyond no hate speech in audio, or written form, Z3 content safeguards also apply to images, video and other forms of visual expression. The Z3 Metaverse is for all cultures and ages, with family values and respect being the foundation of the Z3 community. The internet is full of hate speech and violent content with big tech allowing a cesspool of unverified anonymous accounts, flimsy and unenforced content safeguards and targeted algorithms that drive users into harmful rabbit holes that often results in radicalization, violence and death.

User Verifications

Big Tech social media is a free service that requires no meaningful user verifications. The result is often anonymous predators and scammers seeking to inflict harm and to radicalize unsuspecting users into action. In the age of AI bots, literally thousands of big tech social media accounts can be instantly created with fictitious names, emails and telephone numbers.

Big Tech social media is overwhelmed with these fake accounts created by AI bots that drastically inflate the number of human users on big tech social media with AI bot inflated "likes" to violent content. These AI bots also harm advertisers who spend money on big tech social media, only to have AI bots in large numbers clicking on paid for ads.

Z3 and Touch DSM permanently solves the harm big tech continues to inflict because, among other things, the Z3 Metaverse is not free and requires a two step verification process that thwarts any registration by AI bots. The Z3 Metaverse is affordable to the masses and has eliminated the "like" functionality that provides a false popularity gauge that can effect the mental well-being of teens and adults. To join Z3 as a Metaverse property owner, money is required in the form of a debit card, credit card, or PayPal Account, which AI bots cannot provide.

There are absolutely no AI bots creating fake accounts in the Z3 Metaverse because there are no ads, ever, as big tech pay-per-click advertising does not exist in Z3. Advertisers have come to realize that AI bots, often times used by competitors, are clicking on the ads they have paid for with no chance of converting expensive big tech targeted ads into a sale.

Parental Controls

"Big tech social media platforms have no meaningful parental controls", says Stevie Marco. Parents, by nature, love and care for their children and are responsible for their well-being, moral fiber and actions. Big Tech, however, has substantially minimized the power of parents to mold, monitor and protect their children's lives, all in the name of profits and stock valuations.

Big tech social media is free, so any child can create a Facebook, TikTok, Discord or Instagram account without their parents knowing it, exposing kids and teens to predators, harmful content and violence that often results in radicalization.

The Z3 Subscription Model

The answer to all of the serious problems caused by the big tech business model is a family or individual purchase of a Z3 Metaverse property. Touch DSM social media is just one component of the Z3 Metaverse that also includes music and videos from around the world, virtual art creational tools, photo and music editing, a virtual art marketplace, secure video conferencing, endless virtual reality adventures and the ability to have your Z3 virtual home go public as a Z3 site that replaces traditional websites at a fraction of the cost.

Z3 also introduces Infinity Blockchain know as B- commerce that replaces traditional and centralized e-commerce with lower prices to consumers and higher profit margins to merchants because big tech targeted ads and excessive Amazon fees are cut out. There is a rainbow of other features and benefits and income producing opportunities offered in the Z3 Metaverse waiting for families and individuals to discover that will bring big tech dominance and the harm created by their targeted algorithms to a screeching halt. Touch DSM is the safe and reinvented alternative to big tech social media.

