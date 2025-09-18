FAN EXPO Dallas: Only Two Weeks Left Until Dallas FAN FESTIVAL: Celebrate Nostalgia, Fandom, and Fun for Every Generation

Early Ticket Pricing Ends September 18 at 11:59 PM CT

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / The countdown is on! In just two weeks, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL will return to the Irving Convention Center, offering a weekend of unforgettable fandom, multigenerational fun, and nostalgic experiences for fans of every age. From Saturday, October 4, through Sunday, October 5, 2025, pop culture will come alive with celebrity appearances, interactive exhibits, shopping, cosplay, and more.

For families, friends, and fans alike, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL is where nostalgia meets discovery. Parents can relive their favorite childhood stories while introducing new generations to iconic characters, comics, and games. Grandparents, parents, and kids can explore together-bonding over beloved classics while discovering what's next in entertainment.

Highlights include:

Celebrity Guests from fan-favorite TV shows and films.

Community Zone featuring local fan groups and organizations.

Cosplay Red Carpet for all ages and skill levels.

Show Floor packed with exclusive merchandise, collectibles, comics, and original art.

Family-Friendly Programming designed for kids, teens, and adults.

"Dallas FAN FESTIVAL is all about connection," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. "It's a chance for generations to come together, share the stories that shaped them, and create new memories rooted in the love of fandom."

Don't Miss Early Bird Savings

Fans have until Thursday, September 18, at 11:59 PM CT to secure early bird tickets before prices increase. Tickets are available now at www.fanexpohq.com/dallasfanfestival. Whether it's reliving your first comic book, introducing your kids to the magic of cosplay, or meeting a star from your favorite show, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL promises an experience for everyone.

Tickets ON SALE NOW:

Weekend Passes: $39 ADVANCE (Regular $49)

Adult Single Day Passes (13+): Saturday $25 ADVANCE and Sunday $20 ADVANCE

Child Passes (6-12): $10

Family Passes: Saturday $60 ADVANCE and Sunday $50 ADVANCE

DETAILS: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL runs Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 2025

Saturday, October 4, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, October 5, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The Irving Convention Center is located at 500 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039

