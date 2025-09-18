moveBuddha LLC: moveBuddha Expands Better Moves Project With $100,000 Funding Commitment

New $100,000 Funding Commitment Will Expand Better Moves Project, Helping More Consumers Save on Moving Costs While Uncovering Deeper Insights Into the Moving Industry

ATHENS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / moveBuddha, the leading platform for transparent moving company data and reviews, today announced a major expansion of its Better Moves Project, backed by a $100,000 funding commitment. The initiative will provide more grants to help consumers with their moving costs while expanding the company's efforts to improve transparency in the moving industry.

Since its founding in 2015, moveBuddha has built the largest and most accurate database of moving companies in the United States, pulling from more than 25 sources, including government databases, online reviews, and industry surveys. Today, the database includes nearly 4,500 moving companies and over a million verified reviews, refreshed monthly to ensure accuracy.

Every year, more than 400,000 people use moveBuddha to research, compare, and book moving companies, making it one of the most trusted resources for people planning a move.

Despite this robust dataset and strong consumer adoption, moveBuddha recognized a persistent challenge: online reviews alone fail to paint a complete picture of a moving company's quality. Reviews tend to be skewed toward negative experiences, while positive experiences often go unreported. As a result, many companies' reputations hinge more on their ability to solicit reviews than on their actual performance.

The Better Moves Project was created in 2022 to address this gap. The program invites consumers to act as "secret shoppers," committing to provide detailed surveys and photos at every stage of their move. By collecting feedback before, during, and after the moving process, moveBuddha gains a far more accurate understanding of the average customer experience.

Since launch, the project has gathered hundreds of in-depth surveys. These insights have proven invaluable in:

Identifying bad actors within the moving industry.

Providing training resources for moving companies to improve their services.

Establishing benchmarks for service quality across the industry.

With the new $100,000 funding commitment, moveBuddha will expand the program's reach, enabling more consumers to participate and strengthening its dataset.

"The Better Moves data has changed my entire view on the moving industry," said Ryan Carrigan, founder of moveBuddha. "This funding allows us to expand the Better Moves Project, uncover deeper insights into the industry, and help even more consumers save on moving costs."

The expansion underscores moveBuddha's mission to transform the moving experience through transparency, accountability, and consumer empowerment.

About moveBuddha

Founded in 2015, moveBuddha is the leading online resource for people planning a move. With the industry's largest and most comprehensive database of moving companies, moveBuddha combines powerful technology, extensive data, and consumer-driven insights to help people find the best moving solutions. Each year, over 400,000 people rely on moveBuddha to guide their moving decisions.

