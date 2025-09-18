Teachers Unify Taps Preston Spire to Launch Nationwide "Project Lockdown" Campaign

Campaign Galvanizes Survivor, Teacher, and Youth Voices to Reinforce the Vital Importance of Gun Locking and Safety

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Preston Spire , the independent, employee-owned, full-service creative agency founded on delivering Good Wins, announced today its pro-bono partnership with Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence, supporting the nonprofit through creative strategy, assets, and campaign execution. The campaign officially launched on September 18, to coincide with the new school year.

The collaboration centers around Project Lockdown, a campaign highlighting the staggering fact that two-thirds of school shootings are facilitated by kids accessing unsecured guns at home . Preston Spire was tasked with making safe and responsible gun storage impossible to ignore, developing activations such as a child-run "Gun Lock Stand", designed to mimic a classic lemonade stand, showcasing through children's eyes how simple the solution really is; the "Lock-a-Gun Now" initiative with one-click purchases available on Amazon, Lowe's, and Walmart, as well as a series of compelling videos and social content. Collectively, these creative initiatives and assets drive home a simple but urgent message: responsibly stored and locked guns mean safer schools and safer communities.

"Great creativity should inspire people and elicit behavioral change that supports critical issues to our country today," said Brett Essman, Creative Director at Preston Spire. "With Project Lockdown, we wanted to create a platform where the voices of teachers and kids, who are on the frontlines of the gun violence epidemic, could be heard. This work is deeply aligned with our purpose as an agency: to promote Good Wins that contribute to the betterment of society."

Teachers Unify connects teachers who have been impacted by or fear gun violence; provides resources and support for navigating its effects; and elevates educators' voices to influence legislation, local and district practices, culture change, and shape the narrative around gun safety. By pairing their mission with Preston Spire's creative contributions, Teacher's Unify is raising its awareness nationwide while also giving responsible gun owners tangible ways to help prevent school shootings and community violence.

"As a survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy and a teacher for over 30 years, I know the toll of gun violence in classrooms firsthand," said Abbey Clements, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence. "Preston Spire's team has given our mission a powerful platform to reach all critical stakeholders with urgency and hope."

For more information, visit ProjectLockdown.org

