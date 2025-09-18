Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 20:38 Uhr
Teachers Unify Taps Preston Spire to Launch Nationwide "Project Lockdown" Campaign

Campaign Galvanizes Survivor, Teacher, and Youth Voices to Reinforce the Vital Importance of Gun Locking and Safety

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Preston Spire, the independent, employee-owned, full-service creative agency founded on delivering Good Wins, announced today its pro-bono partnership with Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence, supporting the nonprofit through creative strategy, assets, and campaign execution. The campaign officially launched on September 18, to coincide with the new school year.

The collaboration centers around Project Lockdown, a campaign highlighting the staggering fact that two-thirds of school shootings are facilitated by kids accessing unsecured guns at home. Preston Spire was tasked with making safe and responsible gun storage impossible to ignore, developing activations such as a child-run "Gun Lock Stand", designed to mimic a classic lemonade stand, showcasing through children's eyes how simple the solution really is; the "Lock-a-Gun Now" initiative with one-click purchases available on Amazon, Lowe's, and Walmart, as well as a series of compelling videos and social content. Collectively, these creative initiatives and assets drive home a simple but urgent message: responsibly stored and locked guns mean safer schools and safer communities.

"Great creativity should inspire people and elicit behavioral change that supports critical issues to our country today," said Brett Essman, Creative Director at Preston Spire. "With Project Lockdown, we wanted to create a platform where the voices of teachers and kids, who are on the frontlines of the gun violence epidemic, could be heard. This work is deeply aligned with our purpose as an agency: to promote Good Wins that contribute to the betterment of society."

Teachers Unify connects teachers who have been impacted by or fear gun violence; provides resources and support for navigating its effects; and elevates educators' voices to influence legislation, local and district practices, culture change, and shape the narrative around gun safety. By pairing their mission with Preston Spire's creative contributions, Teacher's Unify is raising its awareness nationwide while also giving responsible gun owners tangible ways to help prevent school shootings and community violence.

"As a survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy and a teacher for over 30 years, I know the toll of gun violence in classrooms firsthand," said Abbey Clements, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence. "Preston Spire's team has given our mission a powerful platform to reach all critical stakeholders with urgency and hope."

For more information, visit ProjectLockdown.org

About Preston Spire

Preston Spire is an independent, employee-owned, full-service creative agency that supercharges the good in brands so they positively grow. We believe every brand has untapped potential that, when activated, creates an electric transformation in marketing performance. With a consistent track record of helping regional and emerging brands achieve previously unreached levels of success. Named AdAge Best Place to work the past two years and Midwest Small Agency of the Year, Preston Spire exists to give our clients the market-changing power of Good Wins.

About Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence

Teachers Unify to End Gun Violence is a grassroots movement of educators, school staff, and supporters across America who are raising their voices to demand safety from gun violence in our schools and communities. Founded by three public school teachers and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) members, two of whom survived our country's worst school shootings in Newtown and Parkland. With over 75 years of teaching experience among them, the founders intend Teachers Unify to fill a gap in the national dialogue around gun violence that has too long excluded teachers.

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales
832-794-3770
allie@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Preston Spire



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/teachers-unify-taps-preston-spire-to-launch-nationwide-%22project-1075630

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
