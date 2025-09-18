Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 858144 | ISIN: US9078181081
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 21:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

William Swan: Green Energy Midstream Supports Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern Merger as "Transformative" for U.S. Freight

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Green Energy Midstream, a developer of midstream assets for the downstream distribution of renewable fuels and renewable energy, today announced its support for the proposed merger between Union Pacific Railroad and Norfolk Southern Corporation. This combination of two freight Class 1 railroads will create the first transcontinental railroad in U.S. history, connecting over 50,000 miles of track across 43 states from coast to coast. Green Energy Midstream believes this unified system will significantly improve energy transportation efficiency by allowing single-line rail service from production hubs to consumption markets. The company expects the merger to streamline the supply chain for renewable fuels, reduce transit times and enhance reliability for customers in the broader energy industry. It also aligns with Green Energy Midstream's mission to deliver sustainable, best-in-class logistics solutions for biofuels.

For Green Energy Midstream and its customers, the merged railroad opens up new possibilities for moving clean fuels more seamlessly. The company develops midstream infrastructure for distributing renewable fuels and has strong partnerships with the Class I railroads. By uniting Union Pacific's western reach with Norfolk Southern's eastern network, the merger will eliminate interchange handoffs for cross-country shipments. For example, ethanol produced in the Midwest could travel directly to East Coast blending terminals on one rail line, and renewable diesel from Gulf Coast refineries could ship to Southeast markets without switching carriers. This streamlined routing is expected to cut days out of transit, lower the risk of delays, and simplify logistics planning for fuel distributors. It also enhances sustainability: with more freight riding rails end-to-end, fewer long-haul trucks will be needed, which means lower overall carbon emissions from the transportation of fuels. In short, a coast-to-coast rail network will make the renewable energy supply chain faster, greener, and more cost-efficient - a win for both the industry and consumers.

Bill Swan, President of Green Energy Midstream, underscored the benefits: "As a company dedicated to moving renewable fuels, we are excited to see Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern join forces into one unified rail network. This merger will simplify our supply chain from origin to destination, reducing handoffs and transit time for the ethanol, renewable diesel, and other clean fuels we handle. Fewer bottlenecks and more direct routes translate to lower costs and a smaller carbon footprint for our operations. In my 28 years in rail and logistics, I've learned that greater network connectivity means better service - and that's exactly what this delivers. We fully support the UP-NS merger and look forward to leveraging a coast-to-coast railroad to provide even better, more efficient service to our customers in the energy sector."

Green Energy Midstream applauds Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern for their forward-looking vision in enhancing America's transportation infrastructure. The company is confident that this merger will not only strengthen its own rail shipments of renewable fuels but also spur broader growth in the sustainable energy market by improving access to markets nationwide. Green Energy Midstream joins other stakeholders in urging swift approval of the merger, seeing it as a critical step toward a more efficient and resilient energy logistics network for the United States

Contact Information

Bill Swan
President
bill.swan@greenenergymidstream.com
8327452625

.

SOURCE: William Swan



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/green-energy-midstream-supports-union-pacific-norfolk-southern-merger-as-%22transf-1075517

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
