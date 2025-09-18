Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
18.09.2025 21:02 Uhr
129 Leser
Balekian Hayes Family Law: Kris Hayes, Leading Family Law Attorney in Dallas, Recognized by MSN as a Top Trailblazer of Justice in 2025

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Kris Balekian Hayes, founder and managing partner of Balekian Hayes, PLLC, has been recognized by MSN as one of the nation's Top Trailblazers of Justice: Lawyers Setting New Standards. The prestigious recognition highlights Hayes' elite credentials, relentless advocacy, and business-minded approach to guiding high-net-worth clients through the most complex and contentious family law matters.

With more than two decades of experience, Hayes is one of the few attorneys in Texas to hold double board certification in both family law and child welfare by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Today, she is best known for her work in high-stakes divorce and custody litigation, where her combination of courtroom tenacity, strategic foresight, and financial acumen set her apart. Leveraging both her MBA and J.D., Hayes brings clarity and control to matters involving asset protection disputes, business valuations, and high-conflict custody battles.

"Being named a Trailblazer of Justice by MSN is an honor that reflects the standards I've always demanded of myself and my practice," said Hayes. "High-asset divorce isn't just about protecting wealth-it's about protecting families, reputations, and futures. My role is to provide strength and strategy in moments when everything feels uncertain."

A Career of Relentless Advocacy

  • Elite Recognition: Consistently named to Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and the DFW People's Choice Awards since 2016.

  • Proven Litigation Experience: Formerly with the District Attorney's Office, Hayes honed her litigation skills on sensitive family violence cases before building her reputation as one of Dallas' most formidable family law strategists.

  • Boutique Model: Hayes deliberately takes on a select number of cases, offering clients direct access, personalized strategy, and discreet, results-driven representation.

  • Certified Mediator: In addition to courtroom advocacy, Hayes is certified in civil and family law mediation, offering clients opportunities for resolution without compromising strength.

Redefining High-Asset Divorce

In today's legal landscape, where divorces often involve businesses, complex financial structures, and high-stakes custody disputes, Hayes is redefining what it means to protect clients in transition. Her blend of business savvy and legal mastery allows her to navigate the financial and emotional dimensions of divorce with unmatched precision.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

Media Contact:

Katie Mudd
katie@thevokolgroup.com
214-676-4254

SOURCE: Balekian Hayes Family Law



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kris-hayes-leading-family-law-attorney-in-dallas-recognized-by-m-1075712

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
