Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for August 2025.

August 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $700 million;

CSE issuers completed 92 financings that raised an aggregate $745 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from five new companies, including three fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 748 as at August 31, 2025.

"The month of August was another positive one for the Canadian Securities Exchange, with our indices recording major gains and the number of trades reaching the highest monthly level in nearly three years," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "The recent spike in gold prices to record levels is clearly benefiting junior exploration companies, which are generating increased investor interest and a long-overdue uptick in financing activity. August also featured the third largest financing in the history of the CSE, as Cresco Labs completed a US$325 million debt refinancing."

What's On at the CSE

The Global Markets Forum is back! Following a successful inaugural conference last year, the forum will return to the OTCQX Markets Center in New York City on October 15. It will feature presentations from leading growth companies from Canada and the United Kingdom, a panel discussion with key market participants, and one-on-one meetings. The CSE is pleased to be presenting the Global Markets Forum in partnership with the Aquis Stock Exchange and OTC Markets Group. The featured companies include the CSE issuers Abitibi Metals Corp. (AMQ), BacTech Environmental Corporation (BAC), Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (HEAT), PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (MDMA), Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (AIDR), and Royalties Inc. (RI). For those looking to attend, tickets are free and are available here.

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit, which returns to Toronto on September 18. The conference provides a platform for growing companies to explore listings on prominent Canadian and U.S. exchanges, including the CSE, and to meet directly with investors eager to deploy capital into high-growth opportunities. Richard Carleton will be speaking on a panel titled "Is the Timing Right for Canadian RTOs/IPOs?" The event will conclude with a cocktail reception.

After a successful conference in Las Vegas earlier this year, the Planet Microcap Showcase is coming to Toronto on October 21-23. The CSE will be sponsoring this event, which features a combination of company presentations, one-on-one meetings and panel discussions. The line-up of presenting companies includes the CSE issuers Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CYBT), Royalties Inc. (RI), and ZTEST Electronics Inc. (ZTE).

The CSE is proud to be attending the annual meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey on October 21-23. Last year, the CSE received membership in the WFE, which is the flagship global industry association for regulated exchanges and clearing houses. The WFE plays an important role in shaping the future of global markets, and the annual meeting will feature in-depth discussion of major issues impacting the exchange industry.

The CSE team will be traveling all the way to Sydney, Australia for the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC) on October 21-23. It is a massive event featuring more than 10,500 registrants, 500 companies and 450 speakers. The CSE's presence in Australia is expanding significantly with its pending acquisition of the National Stock Exchange of Australia, and it is pleased to be participating once again in the IMARC conference, which will feature deep discussion of Australia's mining sector.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

A new issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is available and can be read for free here. This issue is focused on the precious metals sector and profiles seven innovative companies focused on unlocking value in projects in North America: Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (HUNT), Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (BLLG), Headwater Gold Inc. (HWG), Exploits Discovery Corp. (NFLD), Getchell Gold Corp. (GTCH), Yukon Metals Corp. (YMC), and Abitibi Metals Corp. (AMQ). The issue also includes a recap of the 2025 Summit on Responsible Investment and interviews with both Richard Carleton and Renée Colyer, the CSE's Director of Strategic Planning and Brand Development. Mr. Carleton discusses the disconnect between record-high gold prices and the continued struggles of the junior mining sector, while Ms. Colyer discusses the CSE's branding strategy.

Bay Street Rides FAR

On September 27, the CSE team will be joining up with representatives from leading Bay Street banks, brokerages, fund managers, trading firms, stock exchanges, and many other groups for Bay Street Rides FAR, a fundraiser for autism research. For the fourth consecutive year, participants will be cycling and hiking across Toronto to raise money for the Canadian arm of the Autism Science Foundation. It isn't too late to register for the event or to donate money to a rider or team - please click here for more information on how to do so. In addition to sponsoring Bay Street Rides FAR, the CSE is proud to also be a sponsor of Wall Street Rides FAR, which takes place on October 4. This was the original event organized by Rides FAR for Autism Research prior to its expansion to Toronto and other major cities.

New Listings in August 2025

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (TWEL) - Fundamental Change

Goldcana Resources Inc. (GC)

Plaid Technologies Inc. (STIF) - Fundamental Change

Avventura Resources Ltd. (AA)

Oregen Energy Corp. (ORNG) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

