Soterix Systems Inc.: Soterix Systems Unveils NexaiQ: AI-Driven Cloud-Computing Platform Transforming Security Intelligence

NexaiQ's device-agnostic solution enhances decision making and optimizes operational efficiency

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soterix Systems, Inc., an innovator in AI-driven cloud-computing software, spotlights NexaiQ, a cloud-native, device-agnostic platform redefining video surveillance and business intelligence. Built to deliver actionable insights and seamless scalability, NexaiQ empowers organizations to modernize operations and maximize the value of their security and data ecosystems. Soterix Systems' NexaiQ seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure to further empower organizations to transform real-time insights from video into actionable intelligence. These insights improve safety, enhance decision-making, and optimize operational efficiency across a wide range of industries.

Unlike traditional video surveillance tools that rely on static rules, siloed systems, and a reactive approach to security, NexaiQ delivers a scalable, self-learning AI platform that brings enterprise-grade, AI-powered analytics to security intelligence, using existing cameras and standard computing infrastructure. NexaiQ gives organizations a frictionless path to adopt AI-driven security and business intelligence at a fraction of the typical cost, revolutionizing how businesses of all sizes access next-generation operational intelligence.

"Bringing NexaiQ to market represents the realization of our mission at Soterix Systems to make AI and cloud computing accessible to every organization, regardless of their current infrastructure," said Bryan Schmode, CEO of Soterix Systems. "NexaiQ was built to empower security and operations teams with the insights they need to work smarter, respond faster, while proactively managing real-time business intelligence so organizations can make strategic data-driven decisions."

NexaiQ's AI-powered platform transforms everyday video into a constant source of intelligence that anticipates risks, accelerates responses, and unlocks new opportunities for operational excellence. NexaiQ learns and adapts in real time, moving beyond monitoring to become an active partner in safety, efficiency, and decision making. NexaiQ provides access to transformative AI, for a fraction of the cost by lowering total cost of ownership and amplifying ROI.

NexaiQ is not just watching. It is thinking. It helps you see more, understand more, and act with confidence in every moment.

Schmode continued: "The market acceptance and adoption of NexaiQ marks an exciting leap forward for businesses seeking smarter, more efficient, and more affordable ways to transform day-to-day operations. NexaiQ's cloud-agnostic architecture and full AI-suite integration in a single pane of glass make it one of the most cost-effective and future-proof security platforms available."

About Soterix Systems

Soterix Systems is an AI-powered business intelligence platform built to redefine the future of surveillance. Our AI-driven cloud-computing software, NexaiQ, seamlessly integrates with your existing infrastructure, transforming traditional surveillance into intelligent, real-time insights. Designed for scalability, automation, and proactive alerting, Soterix empowers organizations to lower total cost of ownership, boost operational efficiency, and maximize return on investment.

GSX 2025

Soterix Systems will be at GSX 2025, showcasing how our AI-driven cloud computing software lowers TCO, increases ROI, and redefines operational artificial intelligence across industries. Schedule a live demo at www. soterixsystems.com or visit us at Booth #3204 at GSX 2025, September 29-October 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

