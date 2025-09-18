Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.09.2025 21:18 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Years of Culture: Teatro Colón Hosts Historic Qatar Argentina and Chile Year of Culture Concert

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra (QPO) launched its first South American tour with an opening concert in Doha, attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, followed by a historic debut at Buenos Aires' Teatro Colón on 17 September. The performance marked a high point in the Years of Culture initiative this year, a global effort that supports cultural curiosity and strengthens ties through international exchanges across social development, heritage, creative industries and innovation.

Years of Culture Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 x Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra

Conducted by maestro Enrique Arturo Diemecke, the programme combined the rhythmic passion of Latin America and the deep tonal heritage of the Arab world. At Teatro Colón, frequently rated among the world's top opera venues and celebrated for its acoustics, the QPO brought its unique fusion of Western symphonic traditions and the musical heritage of the Arab world to Argentina's passionate audience.

Maestro Diemecke led over 70 QPO musicians in a performance described as both "a defining expression" of the orchestra's cultural exchange mission and "a powerful symbol of the universality of music." It was especially poignant given Diemecke's prior tenure as Artistic General Director of Teatro Colón from 2017 to 2022, marking his first return to the venue.

Víctor Hugo Villena, Argentina's celebrated bandoneon virtuoso, delivered a stirring rendition of Piazzolla's Aconcagua, infusing the piece with emotive depth and a profound sense of national identity.

Showcasing Qatar's commitment to supporting local composers, works by Dana Al Fardan and Dr. Nasser Sahim, the latter of whom also serves as QPO's Deputy Executive Director, introduced orchestral textures imbued with cinematic grandeur and rooted in the traditional maqam scales of the Gulf.

Kurt Meister, the Executive Director of QPO, emphasised the significance of the performance: "To share a stage with Maestro Diemecke and Virtuoso Villena in a hall as iconic as Teatro Colón is a great honour and a powerful symbol of the universality of music."

Gabriela Ricardes, Minister of Culture for the City of Buenos Aires, echoed these sentiments, lauding the collaboration as "a powerful expression of cultural diplomacy" and celebrating Qatar as a distinguished partner in this year's cultural season.

Founded in 2007 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the QPO unites musicians from over 28 countries, many hailing from celebrated ensembles like the New York Philharmonic and BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani attends A Musical Encounter: Sounds of Qatar and Argentina in Doha on September 14, 2025

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra debuts at Teatro Colón

Mohammed Al Kuwari, Advisor on Latin America to Years of Culture, attended Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's debut at Teatro Colón

Qatar's ambassador to Argentina H.E. Battal Al Dosari and Minister of Culture for the City of Buenos Aires H.E. Gabriela Ricardes attended Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's debut at Teatro Colón

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775790/Years_of_Culture_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776692/A_Musical_Encounter_Sounds_of_Qatar_and_Argentina_in_Doha.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776523/QPO_Buenos_Aires__5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776522/QPO_Buenos_Aires__6.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2776521/QPO_Buenos_Aires__7.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teatro-colon-hosts-historic-qatar-argentina-and-chile-year-of-culture-concert-302560945.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.