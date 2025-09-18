Eastside Kitchen & Bath Launches New Brand and Website, Reflecting Mission to Transform the Remodeling Experience

With nearly 20 years of experience, Eastside Kitchen & Bath unveils a new brand and website that highlight its mission to deliver remodeling experiences defined by clarity, craftsmanship, and trust. The updated digital presence emphasizes a proven process, transparent timelines, and a hands-on design studio, reflecting the company's vision to raise the standard for kitchen and bath renovations across the Seattle area.

KIRKLAND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Eastside Kitchen & Bath, a trusted name in home remodeling for nearly 20 years, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and website. The rebrand reflects the company's long-standing mission to deliver remodeling experiences rooted in transparency, craftsmanship, and client collaboration, while advancing its vision to set a higher standard for kitchen, bath, and home renovations across the Seattle area.

Eastside Kitchen & Bath Redesign

Mockups of the new Eastside Kitchen & Bath

"Our industry has a reputation for being vague on costs and timelines - and that's exactly what we've worked to change," said Drew Bauer, CEO. "This rebrand and new website highlight what makes us different: a clear process, predictable schedules, and no hidden costs. It's about aligning our outward brand with the values we've lived by for nearly two decades."

Our New Brand, Same Mission: Redefining Remodeling at Eastside Kitchen & Bath

A step-by-step overview of Eastside Kitchen & Bath's Discover - Propose - Design - Build - Present process.

Transparent project timelines (bathrooms typically completed in 4-6 weeks, kitchens in 6-8 weeks).

A showcase of completed projects demonstrating the company's craftsmanship and design expertise.

Information on Eastside's Kirkland design studio, where clients can see and select materials in person.

With its updated brand and digital presence, Eastside Kitchen & Bath reinforces its vision to be the region's most trusted remodeling partner - one that turns uncertainty into clarity and delivers beautiful, functional spaces that stand the test of time.

"We don't just remodel kitchens and bathrooms - we help families reimagine how they live in their homes," added [Insert Name]. "Our mission has always been to build with integrity, and now our brand reflects that mission more than ever."

Eastside Kitchen & Bath serves homeowners in Kirkland, Bellevue, Seattle, and surrounding areas. To explore the new website or schedule a design consultation, visit eastsidekb.com .

About Eastside Kitchen & Bath

Eastside Kitchen & Bath is a Kirkland-based remodeling company specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home renovations. With nearly 20 years of experience, the company is known for its craftsmanship, transparency, and client-first approach. Guided by a clear mission to deliver remodeling experiences rooted in trust and integrity, Eastside Kitchen & Bath continues to help Seattle-area homeowners transform their spaces with confidence.

