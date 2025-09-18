Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 18 septembre/September 18, 2025) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BNXT BioNxt Solutions Inc. Life Sciences CLTE Clara Technologies Corp. Technology DPRO Draganfly Inc. Technology ISTK Intellistake Technologies Corp. Technology QNTM Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Life Sciences WERX FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. Technology



DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector BLLG Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. Mining BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. Technology FRG Forge Resources Corp. Mining GLAB Gemina Laboratories Ltd Life Sciences LEO Lion Copper and Gold Corp. Mining SANU Sanu Gold Corp. Mining



Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)