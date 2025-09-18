Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") team, and Jeremey Siegel, Senior Economist at WisdomTree and Emeritus Professor of Finance at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the CI GAM Advisor Exchange event. This event brings together industry professionals for a discussion around capital markets, trends and macro-economic outlook.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uAPcSG0WsII

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers with approximately $23 billion in ETF assets under management (as at July 31, 2025) CI GAM's ETF lineup consists of 87 ETFs and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, cash management, ESG, and other thematic mandates.

