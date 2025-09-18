Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao" or the "Company"), a leading and high-growth InsurTech company primarily providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities in China, today celebrates its 10th anniversary. This milestone marks a decade of innovation and leadership in the InsurTech industry, highlighted by the Company's pioneering of the 2B2C digital embedded insurance model in China.

Since its inception, Zhibao has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation in the insurance sector. The Company pioneered the 2B2C embedded insurance model in China and, in 2020, launched China's first digital insurance brokerage platform powered by its proprietary PaaS (Platform as a Service). Leveraging big data and AI technology, Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions across a wide range of industries, including, among others, travel, sports, logistics, and e-commerce. The Company continues to invest in its technology in order to maintain its leadership in the 2B2C digital embedded insurance industry.

Over the past decade, Zhibao has achieved a series of standout achievements, including establishing strategic cooperations with leading partners such as the People's Insurance Company of China ("PICC"), expanding into new verticals such as in pet, and drone scenarios, and providing socially responsible low-cost offerings in inclusive medical and homeowners insurance.

Zhibao's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Botao Ma, reflected on the anniversary, stating, "We are incredibly proud to reach this 10-year milestone. Our mission from the very beginning has been to leverage technology to make insurance more accessible and relevant to both individual consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Our journey has been driven by a focus on continuous innovation and a dedication to improving our digital solutions based on market trends and customer needs."

"As the market develops and evolves, we have witnessed the emergence of new opportunities," continued Mr. Ma. "We have identified new opportunities to extend our business model, including the recent risk consulting joint venture with China Disaster Prevention Association (CDPA), and the formation of Zhibao Labuan Reinsurance Company Limited. We have also made significant progress in advancing our strategic partnerships and acquisitions strategy, most recently through the acquisition of a majority stake in Zhonglian Jinan Insurance Brokers Co., Ltd."

"I am extremely proud of what we have achieved as a team, and I would like to thank the hard work and diligence of our staff. We believe our team are the key to our sustained growth. I am excited to lead the Company into its next chapter as a public company, and to embrace the new opportunities and challenges that lie ahead."

"I want to congratulate Zhibao on their decade of innovation and leadership in the 2B2C digital embedded insurance industry. Its ability to leverage and monetize its 2B2C digital embedded insurance model has made it one of the premiere players in the industry. Our team at Skyline has been honored to work with Zhibao through its various stages of development from IPO to communicating the Company's strategy and business plan to the investment community. We are excited about the Company's future developments as it strives to penetrate the marketplace with its proprietary insurance model," Scott Powell, President, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Looking ahead, Zhibao Technology Inc. remains committed to leveraging its expertise in technology and data to create innovative solutions that address evolving market needs and contribute to building a more resilient society.

Today, the Company also announced its roadmap guiding the Company's growth and development over the next decade. Going into its second decade, the Company will continue its focus on servicing individuals and SMEs, focused by core values (Professionalism, Integration, Achievement), along with its four development principles (Customer First, Technological Interoperability, Technology-Driven, and Efficiency-Focused). These principles will remain central to the Company's long-term development.

With these principles firmly in sight, the Company's roadmap is broken down into three stages:

Accelerated Expansion (2026-2028): marked by sustained rapid revenue growth, with targets of between 40-70% every year. During this phase, the Company plans continued investment in marketing, and research & development. This investment is expected to accelerate the growth in B Channels, complemented by our strategic partnership and acquisition strategy and extensions to our business model. Structural Upgrade & Improvement in Quality and Efficiency (2029-2031): targeting continued robust revenue growth of between 30-60% each year, while shifting focus toward optimizing efficiency and operations, expected to drive an improvement in profit metrics. Maturation and Reaching Growth and Profit Equilibrium (2032-2035): As the Company matures, the Company's target revenue growth a more moderate pace, internally targeted at 16-32% each year. The Company will focus more on profit growth expected to be driven by a realization of past investments and laid foundations, bringing revenue and profit growth into equilibrium.

For more information, or to receive a copy of the Company's ten-year roadmap, please see the Company's website or reach out to one of the media contacts below.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading and high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "is/are likely to," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) and other filings that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

