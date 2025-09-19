Yerington, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an independent Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its wholly-owned Yerington Copper Project, located in Lyon County, Nevada. The PFS Technical Report, completed pursuant to the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), demonstrates and confirms the Project's potential as a significant refined copper cathode producer in the United States in the heart of the Yerington Copper District. The PFS was prepared by Samuel Engineering Inc., with input from independent Qualified Persons (QPs), and was fully funded by the Company's strategic partner, Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto venture.

The Company's news release dated August 1, 2025 (entitled "Lion Copper and Gold Announces Pre-Feasibility Study Results for Brownfield Yerington Copper Project and Maiden Mineral Reserve") summarizes key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the PFS. The Company is pleased to report there are no material differences between the key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the PFS and this news release.

The PFS Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.lioncg.com, and at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release was approved by John Banning, QP-MMSA, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. See the company's August 1, 2025 news release for Qualified Persons who prepared or reviewed the PFS Technical Report.

About Lion

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is advancing its flagship copper project in Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture.

Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com

About Nuton

Nuton is an innovative venture that aims to help grow Rio Tinto's copper business. At the core of Nuton is a portfolio of proprietary copper leaching technologies and capability. Nuton has the potential to economically unlock copper from hard-to-leach ores, including primary sulfides and, in doing so, increase domestic production of critical minerals to support the energy transition. Nuton technologies can achieve market-leading recovery rates and boost copper production in new, ongoing and historical operations, increasing resource utilization and maximizing value.

With significantly lower energy and water needs than conventional concentrating and smelting, and the ability to produce copper cathode at the mine site, Nuton offers a reliable source of domestically produced copper, with a short mine-to-metal supply chain and the ambition to set industry-leading ESG credentials.

One of the key differentiators of Nuton is the ambition to produce the world's lightest environmental footprint copper while having at least one Positive Impact at each of its deployment sites, across its five pillars: water, energy, land, materials and society.

To learn more about Nuton, visit https://nuton.tech/

John Banning

Chief Executive Officer

Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "expect", or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future exploration activities and anticipated results. Forward-Looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with exploration activity; general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of Lion Copper and Gold to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Cautionary Note for U.S. Investors Concerning Mineral Resources and Reserves

National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") is a rule of the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Technical disclosure contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Classification System. These standards differ from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and resource information contained in this press release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by domestic United States companies subject to the SEC's reporting and disclosure requirements.

