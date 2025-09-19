Anzeige
19.09.2025 01:02 Uhr
Viking Capital Investments LLC: Viking Capital Closes 31st Multifamily Acquisition

232 Unit Multifamily Community

HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Viking Capital, a premier private equity real estate investment firm, has acquired The Hamilton, a 232-unit multifamily community located in Hendersonville, Tennessee, one of Nashville's most desirable and supply-constrained submarkets. This acquisition marks Viking Capital's 31st multifamily property, further expanding the firm's portfolio in high-growth markets nationwide.

Hendersonville stands out for its top-rated schools, high household incomes, and limited new construction, creating exceptional rent growth potential fueled by strong tenant demand. Initially built in 1985, The Hamilton has undergone significant upgrades, including complete interior renovations in 2020 and new roofs in 2024, minimizing near-term capital expenditures and ensuring operational stability. The property maintains consistent high occupancy, supported by a meaningful rent-to-own delta and durable market fundamentals.

Acquired off-market from a reputable nationwide institutional owner through Viking Capital's trusted seller relationships, the transaction was secured at a discount to the initially marketed price, strengthening the investment's value proposition. The acquisition also includes an assumable 4.89% fixed-rate loan, providing rare access to stable, low-interest financing in today's volatile rate environment-enhancing immediate cash-flow potential in a market positioned for sustained growth.

"This acquisition perfectly aligns with our strategy of targeting high-quality assets in supply-constrained, demand-driven markets," said Chris Parrinello, VP of Investor Relations. "The Hamilton's strong fundamentals, recent renovations, and favorable financing make it an exceptional opportunity for our investors."

With this transaction, Viking Capital continues to deliver on its mission of providing accredited investors access to institutional-grade multifamily opportunities with strong risk-adjusted returns.

About Viking Capital
Viking Capital is a private equity real estate investment firm specializing in acquiring and managing institutional-quality multifamily properties in high-growth markets. With a track record spanning over a decade, Viking Capital has raised and deployed over $1 billion in real estate assets, delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for its accredited investor base.

Contact Information
Ashley Penrod
Director of Marketing
apenrod@vikingcapllc.com
2088599720

.

SOURCE: Viking Capital Investments LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/viking-capital-closes-31st-multifamily-acquisition-1075780

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
