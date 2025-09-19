RuggON Corp.: RuggON Unveils Advanced Rugged Solutions to Boost Operational Reliability and Safety in Mining at AIMEX 2025

From AI-powered driver safety to real-time fleet diagnostics and always-on connectivity with SATCOM, RuggON empowers mining operators to thrive in the most demanding environments.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RuggON, a subsidiary of Ubiqconn Technology and a leading provider of rugged mobile computing solutions, will showcase its latest mining-focused innovations at AIMEX 2025 (Adelaide Showground, Booth No. G30). Designed to tackle the harshest operational challenges, RuggON's solutions enable mining crews to achieve higher safety, efficiency, and uninterrupted connectivity in high-vibration, dusty, and extreme-temperature environments.

Key highlights include vehicle-mounted computers and rugged tablets designed for remote mining operations, delivering real-time fleet tracking, equipment diagnostics, and production monitoring. With LTE/5G, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and SATCOM, teams can maintain seamless connectivity even in deep pits or infrastructure-challenged environments, ensuring mission-critical operations remain uninterrupted. Built to military-grade standards, the devices withstand vibration, dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures, reducing downtime while enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

"Mining operations demand equipment that not only survives harsh environments but also delivers real-time intelligence to support safety and productivity," said Sean Lee, VP of RuggON Business. "By combining rugged hardware with AI-powered analytics and always-on connectivity, we help mining operators monitor assets, optimize workflows, and maintain mission-critical operations under the most demanding conditions."

Visitors can experience RuggON's rugged mining solutions in action at AIMEX 2025, Booth No. G30.

