HIKSEMI Showcases Smart Storage for the Digital Age at 2025 China-Central Asia Expo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKSEMI, a global innovator in data storage solutions, successfully participated in the 2025 China-Central Asia (Uzbekistan) Trade Exhibition, held from September 16 to 18 at the Tashkent International Convention Center. The event served as a strategic platform for HIKSEMI to strengthen its presence in the dynamic Central Asian market and showcase its latest advancements in smart, high-performance storage technology.

At its dedicated booth, HIKSEMI presented an extensive portfolio of storage products, meticulously categorized into six key application scenarios. For consumer markets, the company highlighted tailored solutions for gaming, photography, and personal & family backup. Specifically, for gaming enthusiasts, HIKSEMI featured cutting-edge solutions such as the FUTURE CORE PCIe 5.0 SSD and RGB DDR5 memory, delivering ultra-fast speeds and immersive aesthetics for next-generation gaming experiences.

In the industrial segment, HIKSEMI demonstrated robust offerings for data centers, industrial automation, and in-vehicle applications, emphasizing reliability and durability under demanding conditions. The D300 SSD, recognized with the prestigious "Gold Award for SSD Product of the Year 2025" at the Global Flash Summit, was highlighted for its data-center-grade reliability, support for AES-256 encryption, and exceptional performance in high-efficiency, high-demand environments.

This scenario-driven exhibition approach underscored HIKSEMI's commitment to delivering precise, efficient, and intelligent storage solutions that meet the diverse demands of modern digital life. By presenting its technological expertise across both consumer and industrial domains, HIKSEMI reinforced its vision of enabling seamless data management and empowering digital transformation across Central Asia.

The exhibition facilitated valuable connections with regional partners, distributors, and enterprise customers, fostering discussions on localized solutions and long-term collaboration. HIKSEMI's participation marked a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the region's growing digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.

