The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong has recently surged to a four-year high, reflecting strong market momentum. Raffaello Securities (HK) Limited, acting as the designated placing agent, has once again demonstrated its expertise by facilitating a rights issue for China Information Technology Development Limited (HKSE: 8178), raising HK$35.44 million.

Raffaello Securities has a distinguished history of supporting listed companies in capital market activities, including Emperor Capital Group Limited (HKSE: 717), China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (HKSE: 3836), and Zhuguang Holdings Group Company Limited (HKSE: 1176). Over the years, the firm has raised billions of Hong Kong dollars, cementing its position as a leading placing agent in Asia.

China Information Technology Development Limited focuses on technological advancements in cloud computing, Web3, and artificial intelligence to meet evolving client demands. This strategic focus has enabled the company to launch cutting-edge products that have received positive market feedback. The recent HK$35.44 million raised through the rights issue further strengthens its growth trajectory. Companies that undertake rights issues through Raffaello Securities often experience gradual share price appreciation. A prime example is China Wantian Holdings Limited (HKSE: 1854), where the rights issue price of HK$0.36 per share was followed by a swift rise to HK$1.4 per share. Market observers note that investors closely track companies associated with Raffaello Securities' rights issues, as these stocks frequently exhibit upward price trends, leading to increased trading volumes over time.

Previously, Raffaello Securities facilitated a rights issue for Lvji Technology Holdings Inc. (HKSE: 1745), raising HK$151.8 million. This capital raise supported Lvji's entry into Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, positioning the company to capitalize on the cryptocurrency bull market and the global stablecoin trend, thereby establishing itself as a key player in the Web3 ecosystem.

Backed by Raffaello Securities' robust network of high-net-worth investors and China Information Technology Development Limited's ambition to advance in innovative financial markets, this partnership represents a powerful synergy. It sets a new standard for collaboration between traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem.

