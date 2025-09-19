Anzeige
Freitag, 19.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
19.09.2025 04:06 Uhr
Elmo Motion Control, Ltd.: Elmo Motion Control Presents Live Motion Demos at Industrial Automation Show in China

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elmo Motion Control, a global technology leader in motion control solutions, announces its participation at the Industrial Automation Show (IAS) at the National Exhibition & Conference Center in Shanghai, China. The Industrial Automation Show (IAS), as the core exhibition of the China International Industry Fair, conforms to the high-quality development trend of advanced manufacturing, and speaks for China's intelligent manufacturing to boost confidence in global industrial development. Elmo will exhibit in Hall 6.1, Booth A160 from September 23, 2025, to September 27, 2025.

Elmo Motion Control logo

Dr. Wayne Chen, Elmo China General Manager, said, "We are excited to showcase the latest innovative Elmo solutions at IAS. Our mission is to illustrate how our compact, yet high-performance servo drives can significantly boost machine efficiency and safety. Our adaptable motion control solutions showcase the immense potential and unwavering commitment Elmo has to unlocking powerful capabilities for any machine."

The future Titanium line of multi-axis servo drives, and the current Platinum line will be presented at the show. Both product lines offer full functional safety options, delivering heightened motion accuracy, performance, and robustness for nearly any machine.

Elmo will demonstrate motion control capabilities, presenting a live demo of four machines powered by Elmo: an XYZT stage demo driven by the Elmo Platinum Quartet, a 4-axis servo drive, a Full Solution demo stand that showcases the latest versatile low to high power motion control comprehensive solution over EtherCAT networking, an interactive AGV motor driven by 11kW small servo drives and an Ace Pillar gantry machine. The live demonstrations will highlight Elmo's technology's seamless integration and superior performance for a multitude of industrial machine applications like AGV, Semiconductors, Robotics, Medical, and more. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Elmo's experts and gain insight into these cutting-edge advanced technologies.

About Elmo Motion Control

Elmo has been a motion control technology leader for over 35 years, with millions of servo drives working 24/7 worldwide. Elmo offers complete motion control solutions from design to delivery of cutting-edge servo drives, network-based multi-axis motion controllers, and integrated servo motors. All solutions can be customized and configured using Elmo's proprietary advanced and easy-to-use software tools for any machine in any industry, such as semiconductors, lasers, robots, life sciences, industrial automation, AGV, and more. The company employs more than 350 personnel with headquarters in Israel and offices in the United States, China, Germany, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and an additional manufacturing facility in Poland. Elmo has a worldwide distribution network. By advancing motion control with state-of-the-art technology, Elmo makes smart machines even smarter. As of 2022, Elmo is a Bosch Rexroth company.

For more information, visit www.elmomc.com or email marketing@elmomc.com.

Copyright 2025. All brand names are the property of their respective owners and may or may not be trademarked.

Media Contact

Robert Dugan, Marketing Manager at Elmo Motion Control
T: +972-(3)-929-2300 (ext. 368)
E: robertd@elmomc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209952/Elmo_Motion_Control_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elmo-motion-control-presents-live-motion-demos-at-industrial-automation-show-in-china-302560678.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
