Energy drink brand 28 BLACK participated at Anuga Select India 2025. It wanted to introduce the energy drinks and the lifestyle that defines the brand. At its core, 28 BLACK stands upon two pillars: Energy, because "the day has 28 hours," and lifestyle, encouraging everyone to "be different." The challenge was incorporating this into a booth design.

28 BLACK Energy Drink Booth at Anuga Select India Food Beverage Fair at Bombay Exhibition Centre

28 BLACK wanted to break away from the conventional booth with harsh spotlights, product overload and flyer frenzy. Instead, 28 BLACK envisioned something different. It designed its booth as a modern, magnetic lounge, anchored by a red L-shaped lounge sofa, pop-art wallpaper featuring their iconic cans, nightclub mood lighting, a bronze bar table equipped with ice buckets and upbeat music. This completed the transformation from booth to buzzing lounge.

Escaping the fair's hustle and bustle, attendees entered the booth embracing the change of setting. They sank into plush sofas, trading bustling aisles for a lounge experience. Recharged and refreshed, they enjoyed a taste of the 28 BLACK lifestyle. "Our philosophy is 'be different,'" said Amrata Mehta, Marketing Events Manager at 28 BLACK. "We wanted to rethink the booth. We made ours more inviting and focused on creating a brand experience rather than just a product showcase."

Anuga Select India was a great first touchpoint with retailers, distributors and consumers to introduce the energy drinks and brand lifestyle. The brand is now actively engaging in conversations with potential partners across different channels in India. 28 BLACK is scheduled to participate in the India Food Forum and the Annapoorna Inter Food Fair. These events will be held in Mumbai in November and December, respectively. The launch of 28 BLACK in India is planned for later this year, promising to bring new energy and sophistication to the country's beverage market.

About 28 BLACK:

28 BLACK is a leading energy drink known for its unique flavours and brand lifestyle. It encourages consumers to "be different" and live life to the fullest, because "the day has 28 hours." Yinbev Beverages India Private Limited is the exclusive importer and marketer of 28 BLACK.

